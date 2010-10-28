Cupcakes And Cashmere: A Fashion And Food Blogger Explains It All

A girl cannot live on clothes alone…Embroidery-on-a-pillow-words-to-live-by that blogger Emily Schuman embodies. Cupcakes and Cashmere is the sweetly named diary of a girl gone mad for food, fashion and home decor. This Beverly Hills blond waxes rhapsodic on everything from new sunnies, to organizing a bookshelf, DIY and homemade Oreos and even with a Coach collaboration and an uber successful turn at blogging, her relatable, bff voice keeps her followers feeling perfectly at home. We had some questions for the pretty chick. Check out what she had to say below:



If you had a theme song what would it be?

“The Rising,” Bruce Springsteen. You can’t listen to that song without feeling moved and energized.

What is your first real fashion memory?

In middle school I started wearing men’s trousers that I’d find at local thrift stores and pair them with my large collection of cropped t-shirts. That wasn’t a great look for me.



What are the last three things you bought?

A pleated leather skirt from Zara, a Diptype Tuberose candle and Essie’s Well Red nail polish.

When did you launch your blog? What inspired you to start blogging?

I started Cupcakes and Cashmere in March of 2008 because I was uninspired at my job and wanted to find a new creative outlet.

Why was it important to you to have the food and home elements to your blog?

I get bored really easily and knew that if I simply posted pictures of myself or repurposed images, I’d get over that quickly. I wanted to create a space that incorporated all of the things about which I’m passionate so it would never seem redundant or predictable.



Who do you think of as your readers?

I think of my readers as fashionable women who are looking for daily doses of inspiration. They’re multi-faceted since many of them are just as excited to see an outfit post as they are to see a new recipe or an interior design project.

Whats your go-to meal and outfit?

My go-to outfit usually consists of a short skirt and a billowy top with wedges. My go-to meal is risotto since I find it amazingly comforting to make and anything that involves carbs and butter is a winner in my book.

Whats the best thing thats happened to you since you started blogging?

Designing a bag with Coach was easily the most surreal and rewarding experience. It was an intimidating process, but ultimately I just wanted to design a bag that I’d love to carry.

If you had to explain your style in x + x + x = me, what would it be?

Polished prep + simple silhouettes + eclectic vintage.



What do you do full time? Career? School?

I blog full-time and am also the style editor for Beso.com.

What are the 5 items you find yourself wearing over and over again?

My Vince leather jacket (it’s so soft and drapey!), my Gap boyfriend jeans, a white Zara flowy blouse, my Michael Kors over-sized gold watch and my Elizabeth and James lace-up booties.

Do you have a secret style weapon?

Wear whatever makes you feel prettiest and most confident.

Girl crush?

Kristen Bell



Favorite designers and why?

I love Marchesa and how their gowns are consistently princess-fantasy-worthy, but also quietly subdued.

Favorite high street shopping spot?

Net-a-porter. It’s where I go to find all of the most fabulous shoes, clothes and accessories in one easy-to-navigate site.

What are you currently reading?

“The Hard Way” by Lee Child.

Favorite accessory that you own?

A gold chain bracelet that used to be my grandfather’s. I can only imagine how gawdy it must have looked back in the ’70s, but I love how it makes me feel instantly chic and also reminds me of him.

Whats the last song that was played on your iPod?

“Desire” by Ryan Adams.

Who has your dream job?

I currently feel like I have my dream job! My days involve researching new trends, baking up sweet treats, attending Fashion Week, shopping, interacting with lots of different people and writing. It can be really exhausting, but all of the hard work is definitely worth it.



Any advice for girls wanting to start a blog?

Write about what you love and what makes you happy and not what you think youshould write about. Write consistently, provide original content and have fun!

Something people would be surprised to know about you?

I could eat Mexican food at every meal and never tire of it.

Your idea of fashion heaven?

The shoe floor at Barneys.



Your idea of food heaven?

The chocolate lava cake with vanilla bean ice cream at the Four Seasons in L.A.

What will you be wearing all winter?

Neutral-colored basics with interesting textures, faux fur, chunky knits, sequined cardigans, over-the-knee socks, thin leather staples and high-waisted trousers.

Favorite blogs to read?

I love Foodporndaily.com and Stokholm Street Style…they both provide inspirational images to push the limits in things that you either cook or wear.

All photos courtesy of Cupcakes and Cashmere