Clean Lines & Bold Colors: See Araks’ Spring 2012 Collection

New York-based Araks Yeramyan has been designing her eponymous lingerie and ready-to-wear line, Araks, since 2006. Beautifully constructed but also thoughtful and pragmatic, her clothes are made with the modern working woman’s real-world needs in mind.

We stopped by the designer’s spring 2012 presentation at Industria Studios during New York Fashion Week and fell in love with the bright colors, clean lines and riotious florals on display. Click through the slideshow above to see my photos from the show and read through to find out what inspired the collection, which look she would wear every day if she could, and her tip for wearing Spring’s sheer shapes!

Who is the Araks woman?

She is confident and unassuming and dresses with a refined ease. She redefines classics, mixes masculine and feminine and plays on unexpected details.

What inspired your spring collection? We hear that tennis uniforms were involved?

I looked at how women dressed for tennis during the early part of last century. I was particularly attracted to Susan Lenglen’s sensibility; the ease and confidence that came through in the way she dressed. Then, I started to think about the pattern of the tennis racquet, the color of the court and everything else surrounding that environment.

What is the key silhouette of the season for you?

My favorite silhouette is look number 6. It’s easy. I love the way the shapes combine fromthe top to the bottom. If I could wear it everyday I would; it would be my uniform.

What’s your favorite piece from this collection and why?

Most every piece is my favorite, but If I had to I’d pick 3: the sheer navy grid blazer I like things that are translucent. I think it adds depth… so, why not in a jacket? The green pleat front trouser it’s easy and cool. Also the navy and green sleeveless drop waist dress I love the elegance, the ease and the unexpected low back. I think low backs are sexy.

You included so many sheer fabrics for spring. Do you have any tips on how we can wear sheer pieces gracefully?

..wear Araks lingerie. [Ed’s note: We love this answer!]

All photos shot with my PEN E-PM1 camera loaned to us for fashion week by Olympus.