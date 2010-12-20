StyleCaster
Christmas Wish List: Fashion Insiders Lend Their Picks

Kerry Pieri
As I’ve spent the last month bookmarking YSL rings and Keith Richard’s biography, the fleeting thought has crossed my multi-tasking mind: what do editors and designers who have access to just about everything or a sewing machine and a wealth of creativity to make it really want for the holidays? What better way to find out inquisitive ones, than to simply ask.

There are some stealth interior design junkies, your die hard fashion girls and someone with a soft spot for the furry kind and not one Burberry makes. Click through for everyone from Waris to DANNIJO‘s not so secret Christmas picks.

1 of 12

Kimberly Ovitz
Womenswear Designer
Wish List Pick: Donations to the Humane Society to help save animals from cruelty.
Humane Society.org 

Taylor Tomasi-Hill
Style and Accessories Director, Marie Claire
Wish List Pick: I hope Ive been really good this year because I am dying for this look from Lanvin. It's a pricey list item for Santa, but I know that the pieces are versatile enough to mix and match with things in my closet  so I would definitely be wearing it for seasons to come. Plus, the bold red color and dynamic shape makes it a perfect outfit to ring in 2011. For me, it conjures the fantasy of an exotic locale perfect for relaxing over the Holidays. I love a combo that makes a statement and this one is just festive and fun.

Jason Cauchi
Womenswear Designer, Dallin Chase
Wish List Pick: I sincerely would love an Ansel Adams photograph.

Joanna Hillman
Senior Market Editor, Harper's Bazaar
Wish List Pick: These chic J.Crew drawstring lounge pants are 1 part cool, 2 parts comfy!!  They are perfect for chilling by the fire yet easy to dress up for going out!  What is better than that?
J.Crew skinny ultra lounge pant, $59.50, at J.Crew

Danielle Snyder
Jewelry Designer, DANNIJO
Wish List Pick: A cool distressed masculine watch  I love this Timex one (and it's only $35).
Timex Men's T2N228 Analog Silver-Tone Case Brown Leather Strap Dress Watch, $35, at Amazon
AND Angela Fisher's Africa Adorned coffee table book, $300.66, at Amazon

Jodie Snyder
Jewelry Designer, DANNIJO
Wish List Pick: Creed Acqua Fiorentina perfume $140, at Neiman Marcus

Chris Benz
Womenswear Designer
Wish List Pick: A vacation.

Waris Ahluwalla
Womenswear Designer, House of Waris
Wish List Pick: A subscription to the World of Interiors

Susan Cernek
Executive Online Editor, Fashion & Beauty, Glamour.com
Wish List Pick: Affordable art.
My closets stuffed to the gills so I really only have room for small items (like an Hermes Cape Cod double wrap watchheres hoping my husbands reading this). Fortunately, we do have some wall space free, which Id love to fill up with some limited edition prints from Cynthia Rowleys amazing new affordable art site Exhibition A. A piece from Richard Phillips or Mark Borthwick would certainly make the holidaysand our homeeven cheerier.

Lela Rose
Womenswear and Bridal Designer
Wish List Pick: What I really want for Christmas is a reservation at Noma restaurant in Copenhagen.

Giovanna Randall
Womenswear Designer, HONOR
Wish List Pick: Cashmere and spicy hot chocolate.

Geren Lockhart Womanswear Designer, Geren Ford
Wish List Pick: This Celine tote! DYING FOR IT!

