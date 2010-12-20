Christmas Wish List: Fashion Insiders Lend Their Picks

As I’ve spent the last month bookmarking YSL rings and Keith Richard’s biography, the fleeting thought has crossed my multi-tasking mind: what do editors and designers who have access to just about everything or a sewing machine and a wealth of creativity to make it really want for the holidays? What better way to find out inquisitive ones, than to simply ask.
There are some stealth interior design junkies, your die hard fashion girls and someone with a soft spot for the furry kind and not one Burberry makes. Click through for everyone from Waris to DANNIJO‘s not so secret Christmas picks.
Taylor Tomasi-Hill
Style and Accessories Director, Marie Claire
Wish List Pick: I hope Ive been really good this year because I am dying for this look from Lanvin. It's a pricey list item for Santa, but I know that the pieces are versatile enough to mix and match with things in my closet so I would definitely be wearing it for seasons to come. Plus, the bold red color and dynamic shape makes it a perfect outfit to ring in 2011. For me, it conjures the fantasy of an exotic locale perfect for relaxing over the Holidays. I love a combo that makes a statement and this one is just festive and fun.
Jason Cauchi
Womenswear Designer, Dallin Chase
Wish List Pick: I sincerely would love an Ansel Adams photograph.
Joanna Hillman
Senior Market Editor, Harper's Bazaar
Wish List Pick: These chic J.Crew drawstring lounge pants are 1 part cool, 2 parts comfy!! They are perfect for chilling by the fire yet easy to dress up for going out! What is better than that?
J.Crew skinny ultra lounge pant, $59.50, at J.Crew
Danielle Snyder
Jewelry Designer, DANNIJO
Wish List Pick: A cool distressed masculine watch I love this Timex one (and it's only $35).
Timex Men's T2N228 Analog Silver-Tone Case Brown Leather Strap Dress Watch, $35, at Amazon
AND Angela Fisher's Africa Adorned coffee table book, $300.66, at Amazon
Chris Benz
Womenswear Designer
Wish List Pick: A vacation.
Susan Cernek
Executive Online Editor, Fashion & Beauty, Glamour.com
Wish List Pick: Affordable art.
My closets stuffed to the gills so I really only have room for small items (like an Hermes Cape Cod double wrap watchheres hoping my husbands reading this). Fortunately, we do have some wall space free, which Id love to fill up with some limited edition prints from Cynthia Rowleys amazing new affordable art site Exhibition A. A piece from Richard Phillips or Mark Borthwick would certainly make the holidaysand our homeeven cheerier.
Lela Rose
Womenswear and Bridal Designer
Wish List Pick: What I really want for Christmas is a reservation at Noma restaurant in Copenhagen.
Giovanna Randall
Womenswear Designer, HONOR
Wish List Pick: Cashmere and spicy hot chocolate.