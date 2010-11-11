Chris Benz, Barker and Barneys: The Fashion Industry’s World Takeover At The Waldorf

Competition never looked so fierce or so friendly! Last night at New York Citys legendary Waldorf Astoria, trend forecaster WGSN launched the first ever Global Fashion Awards. With an industry so diverse and exciting, it struck us that there was a real need for fashion industry peers around the world to be able to reward, recognize, and rejoice with one another, WGSN CEO Susanna Kempe announced to a crowd of industry innovators, stars and tastemakers from across the globe.

While WGSN nominated designers, stores, brands, and retailers for awards like Outstanding New Store (Levis Flagship in London), Most Influential Womenswear Designer (Lanvins Alber Elbaz), and Most Outstanding Brand Mix (Opening Ceremony), I created my own categories and award-winners from the style-studded soires list of A-List attendees and also managed to score some insider tips from a very fashionable few in the process. Read on for must-have style advice from Barneys Creative Director Simon Doonan, stylist Robert Verdi, and jewelry designer Alexis Bittar.

To peruse party pics and see how my winners circle and categories match up against those of WGSN, click through the slide show and check out some extra style advice from three fashion insiders below!

SIMON SAYS: 3 questions with Barneys’ cheeky creative director

1. What went into picking out your outfit for this evening?

Usually I wear a liberty shirt and a velvet jacket. I believe in velvet for everyday, so when its a cocktail event such as tonight I dont have to change. Tonight I came directly from work. Were in the middle of installing the holiday windows.

2. What can we expect to see in the windows this season?

Were doing a foodie holiday, so every celebrity chef icon is in there from Bobby Flay to Martha Stewart. Daniel Boulud is in a window in the mens department having a food fight with a baguette. Were trying to merge food and fashion in our stores across the globe.

3. Whats the one piece of style advice you would like to give to the ladies?

Everyone should go home tonight and put all their work clothes in a big pile and throw them away. Just keep your party clothes because life is party. All your sensible work clothes just give them to the Goodwill. You can wear anything any day, any time now. No one cares, no ones keeping score. Sequins and turbans and boas [can be worn] for day. Your sensible work clothes are corroding your life get rid of them! Just wear party clothes.

CUFF LOVE: Jewelry designer Alexis Bittar

1. Whats one piece of jewelry that every woman should have in her collection?

A strong cuff.

ROBERT VERDI LOVES LA LOHAN: And other words of wisdom

1. Whats your one piece of styling advice for the ladies?

Its always to take a risk. People get very used to going to the same designers, the same stores theyre very familiar with wearing the same color, the same silhouette, and it becomes boring. And I think fashion is a beautiful force, its a changeable force. You can dress like a cowboy today, you could do Wall Street tomorrow, and you could do hooker the next day. So my one piece of advice is to take a risk. Just do something different.

2. Dream person youd like to style?

I would like to do Lindsey Lohan, and I dont think the Olsen sisters need my help, but I would love to work with them.