Chat With The Social Media Managing Editor of Neiman Marcus

Jean Scheidnes, Social Media Managing Editor of Neiman Marcus

While conducting interviews at the Kim Crawford Wine Bar, I ran into the Social Media Managing Editor of Neiman Marcus, Jean Scheidnes. We caught up on the impending trends for Fall 2011, and it looks like we are on the same page.

So Jean, what are some trends Neiman Marcus has been picking up on for Fall 2011 Fashion Week?

Ken Downing and our Fashion Team have been reacting to the wine and rose-colored palettes that weve been seeing so much of. Theyve also noticed a strong return to lady-like tailoring, color blocking and leather separates. Fur happens to be everywhere including the contemporary market.

Which shows have been standing out so far?

Weve loved Alexander Wang, Jason Wu, Carolina Herrera, Donna Karan, Marc Jacobs and Victoria Beckham. Victoria Beckham is known for her elegant sheath dresses, and this season they are present again, but in a more relaxed form. They are as beautiful as ever, and we saw them in wine, cherry red, mustard yellow and an inky aqua color.

At Donna Karan, it was a signature Donna collection filled with stunning draping and volume in pale neutrals that tapered off to the well-tailored bottom half of the look. It was feminine, luxurious and true to the brand.

Marc Jacobs brought a young Parisian feeling into the mix. The show was offbeat and unpredictable with surprising materials to keep things interesting. It was also all about the pencil skirt!

What has Neiman Marcus online been up to lately? Any interesting launches you want to share with us?

We actually just launched NM Daily an online platform where we provide tons of daily designer-focused coverage. NM also includes daily doses of style-based content for our customers. This content is anything from articles on exhibits, to culture and books. Basically, material that relates to style!