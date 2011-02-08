Casting Agent Natalie Joos: New Models To Watch at NYFW

Natalie Joos is one chic albeit fully booked lady between getting snapped for The Sartorialist, shooting some sick vintage on girls like Kate Schelter, Elisa Sednaoui, and Margherita Missoni for her blog Tales of Endearment, and casting for mags like Dossier she’s doing her job as one of the industry’s top casting agents. For New York Fashion Week she’s wrangling the pretty ones for Karen Walker, Cynthia Steffe, Wayne, United Bamboo and Kevork Kiledjian.

Natalie weighed in on what to expect this season, “I saw two trends emerging: really beautiful, young, pretty girls and girls with more character with a signature who are really specific which definitely started to emerge last season. They’re still very tall, they’re models obviously, but they have a particular look. People want to see different, it’s the other end of the spectrum.”

Click through for her 29 top faces to keep an eye out for at New York Fashion Week. Who do you think is this season’s Arizona Muse?