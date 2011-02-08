StyleCaster
Share

Casting Agent Natalie Joos: New Models To Watch at NYFW

What's hot
StyleCaster

Casting Agent Natalie Joos: New Models To Watch at NYFW

Kerry Pieri
by
Casting Agent Natalie Joos: New Models To Watch at NYFW
29 Start slideshow

Natalie Joos is one chic albeit fully booked lady between getting snapped for The Sartorialist, shooting some sick vintage on girls like Kate Schelter, Elisa Sednaoui, and Margherita Missoni for her blog Tales of Endearment, and casting for mags like Dossier she’s doing her job as one of the industry’s top casting agents. For New York Fashion Week she’s wrangling the pretty ones for Karen Walker, Cynthia Steffe, Wayne, United Bamboo and Kevork Kiledjian.

Natalie weighed in on what to expect this season, “I saw two trends emerging: really beautiful, young, pretty girls and girls with more character with a signature who are really specific which definitely started to emerge last season. They’re still very tall, they’re models obviously, but they have a particular look. People want to see different, it’s the other end of the spectrum.”

Click through for her 29 top faces to keep an eye out for at New York Fashion Week. Who do you think is this season’s Arizona Muse?

0 Thoughts?
1 of 29

Ana G. (Next)

Beatriz Saladich (Ford)

Bethany Terry (Next)

Harieth Paul (W-Direct)

Dempsey Stewart (Wilhemina)

Kate King (Elite)

Xiao Wen (IMG)

Milly (One)

Colinne (Silent)

Mila Krasnoiarova (Silent)

Julia Johansen (Elite)

Josephine Skriver (Marilyn)

Helen Feskens (Marilyn)

Irina Berezina (Ford)

Kasia Wrobel (Supreme)

Marique Schimmel (Supreme)

Leila Jay (Supreme)

Lisa Bommerson (DNA)

Linn Arvidsson (DNA)

Codie Young (DNA)

Basia S. (IMG)

Linnea Regnander, who started to emerge last season. (IMG)

Carolin Loosen (IMG)

Aymaline Valade (Women Direct)

Victoria Anderson (DNA)

Chavelli Inghels (Ford)

Charlotte Free (IMG)

Erica F. (Next)

Wang Xiao (Wilhelmena)

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Urban Outfitters Gets Hitched

Urban Outfitters Gets Hitched
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share