Brooklyn Decker Talks Her First Ever Film Project And How She Stays In Bikini Shape

Brooklyn Decker the model front and center on every bachelor pad coffee table (Sports Illustrated 2010 swimsuit issue, ring a bell?) has recently become the face of Venus razors.

We caught up with Mrs. Andy Roddick (and recent actress) for an interview while she was in town to hear about her upcoming movie with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, and how with all that jet-setting, she manages to stay bikini ready. Check out the video above!

Credits:

Videographer and editing: Blake Martin

Assistant: Irina Dvalidze

