StyleCaster
Share

Bleach Black: Valerie Killeen’s Ultimate Essentials

What's hot
StyleCaster

Bleach Black: Valerie Killeen’s Ultimate Essentials

Kerry Pieri
by
Bleach Black: Valerie Killeen’s Ultimate Essentials
24 Start slideshow

Valerie Killeen and Kristin Reiter’s side by side accounts of the stuff they deem awesome on their “conversational style diary” Bleach Black is insanely addictive and obviously resonates with legions of boho indie cool chicks the world over if their incredible following serves as any indication.

We couldn’t think of anyone better to lend her top ten essentials than one half of this bleach-blond-rock-stars-without-guitars duo, Valerie Killeen. This moonlighting fashion blogger (her day job in So Cal is as a Senior Apparel Designer in the Skateboard Industry) counts Jere Sculptures, organic jewelry and electric pink cheetah booties as some of her essentials.

Usually we just go for ten, but something tells me you’ll want to see all Valerie has to offer. Click through for the whole story.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24

Kristin and Valerie

1. Brutalist modern vintage, but with a bit of an edge...
A Large Curtis Jere Nickel Raindrops Metal Wall Sculpture, price upon request, at 1stdibs

Paul Evans for Pace Steel and Leather Four Door Sideboard USA, price upon request, at 1stdibs

Mid Century Brass Chandelier Made by Curtis Jere, price upon request, at V and M

2. Long skirts in rustic earthtones  so easy to wear for fall!
Rick Owens Lilies Skirt, $245, at YOOX

Acne Nelli Long Pleat Skirt,  £285, at Browns Fashion

3. Texture-y bright shoes (ie: fur, glitter and velvet)
Giuseppe Zanotti Glitter Mid-Heel Ankle Boot, $895, at Neiman Marcus

Opening Ceremony velvet bordeaux booties, $434, at Farfetch

Senso Wilma Pink Cheetah Heels, at Solestruck

4. Raw, organic jewelry
Mariah Rainbow Crystal Necklace, $105, at Etsy

Spanish Pyrite Chunk Ring, $30, at Etsy

5. Relaxed blouses in pale neutrals.
Equipment Neutral Signature Silk Blouse, $344, at My Wardrobe

6. Brass gifts
Color Pencil and Brass Holder Set,  $65, at Jayson Home & Garden

7. Earthy lamps (like jewelry, for your night table)
Amethyst Table Lamp, $1785, at Horchow

Rock Crystal Lamp, $2,200, at Anthropologie

8. Vintage recycled luxury, as all are made from vintage moto jackets with the natural wear & patina.
Liv Fringe Handbag, $704, at Novella Royale

Hudson Large Clutch, $395, at Novella Royale

8. Créme lace dresses (the more like vintage macrame, the better!)
A.L.C. French Lace Mini Dress, $339.50, at Net-A-Porter

Rose Crochet Fishtail Dress, $320, at Bona Drag

9. Someday, when I can afford to have a second car, this will be it! Until then, dream.
Vintage Mercedes SL Convertible (1963-1971)

10. Turbans. Love that they have a little story to them... a glamourous past  even if it's just to cover a bad hair day.
Christian Dior Feather Turban Hat, $400, at 1stdibs

11. Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate at Starbucks

12. Organic Soba Noodles, at Fukada in Irvine, CA

13. Peruvian Friendship Bracelets
So inexpensive, and so many incredible colors! Perfect for layering.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Fiona Apple: Retro Relapse

Fiona Apple: Retro Relapse

Promoted Stories

share