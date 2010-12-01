Bleach Black: Valerie Killeen’s Ultimate Essentials

Valerie Killeen and Kristin Reiter’s side by side accounts of the stuff they deem awesome on their “conversational style diary” Bleach Black is insanely addictive and obviously resonates with legions of boho indie cool chicks the world over if their incredible following serves as any indication.
We couldn’t think of anyone better to lend her top ten essentials than one half of this bleach-blond-rock-stars-without-guitars duo, Valerie Killeen. This moonlighting fashion blogger (her day job in So Cal is as a Senior Apparel Designer in the Skateboard Industry) counts Jere Sculptures, organic jewelry and electric pink cheetah booties as some of her essentials.
Usually we just go for ten, but something tells me you’ll want to see all Valerie has to offer. Click through for the whole story.
1. Brutalist modern vintage, but with a bit of an edge...
A Large Curtis Jere Nickel Raindrops Metal Wall Sculpture, price upon request, at 1stdibs
Paul Evans for Pace Steel and Leather Four Door Sideboard USA, price upon request, at 1stdibs
Mid Century Brass Chandelier Made by Curtis Jere, price upon request, at V and M
2. Long skirts in rustic earthtones so easy to wear for fall!
Rick Owens Lilies Skirt, $245, at YOOX
3. Texture-y bright shoes (ie: fur, glitter and velvet)
Giuseppe Zanotti Glitter Mid-Heel Ankle Boot, $895, at Neiman Marcus
Opening Ceremony velvet bordeaux booties, $434, at Farfetch
Spanish Pyrite Chunk Ring, $30, at Etsy
5. Relaxed blouses in pale neutrals.
Equipment Neutral Signature Silk Blouse, $344, at My Wardrobe
8. Créme lace dresses (the more like vintage macrame, the better!)
A.L.C. French Lace Mini Dress, $339.50, at Net-A-Porter
Rose Crochet Fishtail Dress, $320, at Bona Drag
9. Someday, when I can afford to have a second car, this will be it! Until then, dream.
Vintage Mercedes SL Convertible (1963-1971)
10. Turbans. Love that they have a little story to them... a glamourous past even if it's just to cover a bad hair day.
Christian Dior Feather Turban Hat, $400, at 1stdibs
11. Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate at Starbucks
12. Organic Soba Noodles, at Fukada in Irvine, CA
13. Peruvian Friendship Bracelets
So inexpensive, and so many incredible colors! Perfect for layering.