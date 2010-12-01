Bleach Black: Valerie Killeen’s Ultimate Essentials

Valerie Killeen and Kristin Reiter’s side by side accounts of the stuff they deem awesome on their “conversational style diary” Bleach Black is insanely addictive and obviously resonates with legions of boho indie cool chicks the world over if their incredible following serves as any indication.

We couldn’t think of anyone better to lend her top ten essentials than one half of this bleach-blond-rock-stars-without-guitars duo, Valerie Killeen. This moonlighting fashion blogger (her day job in So Cal is as a Senior Apparel Designer in the Skateboard Industry) counts Jere Sculptures, organic jewelry and electric pink cheetah booties as some of her essentials.

Usually we just go for ten, but something tells me you’ll want to see all Valerie has to offer. Click through for the whole story.