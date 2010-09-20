New York Fashion Week was an exhilarating and exhausting blur of fashion, ftes and beautiful people. The fact that there were still three fashion full weeks to come was a bit of a mind boggle, so we decided to stay stateside for the rest of the adventure. Not ones to miss out on a stellar round-up, we turned to the expert editor eyes from Harper’s Bazaar, Shopbop, WWD and Glamour for a little insider perspective on the best of London-town. Click through to see who loves the whimsy of Erdem, the biker babes at Burberry and the minimal subtly at Paul Smith.
The Best Of London Fashion Week From Top Editors: Christopher Kane, Erdem And More
New York Fashion Week was an exhilarating and exhausting blur of fashion, ftes and beautiful people. The fact that there were still three fashion full weeks to come was a bit of a mind boggle, so we decided to stay stateside for the rest of the adventure. Not ones to miss out on a stellar round-up, we turned to the expert editor eyes from Harper’s Bazaar, Shopbop, WWD and Glamour for a little insider perspective on the best of London-town. Click through to see who loves the whimsy of Erdem, the biker babes at Burberry and the minimal subtly at Paul Smith.
Promoted Stories