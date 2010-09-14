BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring 2011: Fashion Week Behind The Scenes

When watching Lubov Azria, the creative force behind BCBGMAXAZRIA, you get the sense that there is much more than skill and hard work that goes into her collections. It’s something called love. From putting her heart and soul into each piece she designs to treating her crew and models like they were part of her own family, there’s something extremely special about watching this woman at work.

We went backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA show to get Lubov’s take on the behind-the-scenes process you don’t get to see on the runway. Watch the video above to get a taste of the adrenaline rush, the inspiration behind the collection, and most importantly, the love. -Michelle Halpern

Click here for more BCBGMAXAZRIA behind the scenes.





Credits:

Directed by Blake Martin

Shot by Adam McDaid and Blake Martin

Edited by Mary Angelica Molina

cmp.ly/3

