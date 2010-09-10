BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring 2011 Fashion Week: Behind The Scenes With Lubov Azria

The process a designer goes through prior to a showing of their collection is never properly reflected in the mere minutes a show lasts on the runway. What with the music, lighting, hair, makeup and casting of models not to mention the actual designing of the clothes, there’s much more that goes into it than meets the eye. We sat down to chat with Lubov Azria of BCBGMAXAZRIA about this whole process and found out a few surprising details about the designer’s collection this season, that showed on the catwalk this morning.

Watch the video above for more details about what Lubov looks for in the models she casts and her idea of the ultimate satisfaction for a fashion designer. -Michelle Halpern

Credits:

Directed by Blake Martin

Shot by Marius Chira and Blake Martin

Edited by Mary Angelica Molina

