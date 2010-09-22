BCBGMAXAZRIA Celebrates Fashion’s Night Out – Watch The Exclusive Video Here!

For the BCBGMAXAZRIA brand, this year’s Fashion’s Night Out represented quite a bit more than just the 2nd annual go at a nationwide shopping party. Alongside Anna Wintour, BCBG fans and shoppers, Lubov and Max Azria toasted the night to their fashion empire’s 20th anniversary in business. But being the charitable creative forces they are, Max and Lubov surrendered the spotlight and partnered with the New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund to give 10 women who’ve lost their husbands in service a day of pampering.

We joined in on the celebration to get the inside scoop on BCBG and FNO from Lubov and the lucky chosen ladies. Watch the video above for an inside look into the night!

-Michelle Halpern

