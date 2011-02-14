Ashley Smith On Her Five-Year Plan

Ashley Smith has already done more in her 19 years of existence than most of us will do in a lifetime, and she’s nowhere close to being done. The gap-toothed beauty, who can currently be seen in T by Alexander Wang’s latest Spring ads with DJ Diplo, has big plans for her futureand they may not be quite what you’d expect.

I was lucky enough to get to know the effervescent teenager, who describes her style as “a bit dorky, Oxford School dropout, Jackson Pollock meets purple corduroy.” It sounds a little out there, but after talking to her for a bit, I kind of get it. Watch the amazing video, shot by StyleCaster’s Blake Martin, and you probably will, too. Just to forewarn you, you won’t be able to stop smilingshe just has that effect on people.