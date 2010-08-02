Anndra Neen Shares Sisterly Secrets Behind Their Hot Accessories Line

Equally suited for Frida Kahlo, an ancient Egyptian pharoh, a chic gallerina or Michelle Obama, the jewelry and handbags by Phoebe and Annette Stephens are evocative of many things, but in short, their Anndra Neen line launched just last spring is crafted to be noticed.

Not ones to shy away from a weighty statement piece, these pretty sisters from Mexico City are progenies of the art world. Their artist-sculptor grandmother, Annette Nancarrow, was a creative force in Mexico during the 1930s and ’40s who conferred her passion for all things artistic to the girls.

We sat down with Phoebe and Annette at their Gramercy Park neighborhood studio to talk Rihanna, shoe clips and how a trip to Japan became the impetus of a career path.

“It feels like it was meant to be,” Annette told us. “And we laugh all the time,” Phoebe added. Not a bad day at the office.

Credits

Videography & Editing: Blake Martin, StyleCaster

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

Production Assistant & Assistant Editor: Irina Dvalidzet, StyleCaster

