Anna Sui Shares Her Favorite Shopping Picks

When it comes to designing clothes, Anna Suis take has always been to create things shed love to wear herself. For the vintage-loving New Yorker, that translates into beautifully detailed, feminine-yet-slightly-macabre babydoll dresses and patchwork sweaters that usually have some kind of Art Nouveau or mod twist. Recently, Sui took time out to talk to Lauren Sherman, a writer for The Inside Source, about her upcoming fall collection, which true to form, is heavy on the historical references.

My Fall 2010 Collection is inspired by the American version of the decorative arts movement called ‘Arts and Crafts (1890-1925)’ which celebrated artisan handmade everyday objects as a direct response to the mass-produced products of the Industrial Revolution, Sui explained.

As it turns out, the designer was rather exacting in focusing her fashion style: For my research, I was specifically looking at Pewabic pottery, Roycroft graphics, Mercer tiles, Stickley furniture, Rookwood ceramics, Charles Rohlfs furniture and Greene-and-Greene architecture. The palette of the collection comes directly from the earthy colors you find in the glazes used in Pewabic tiles.

Among her favorite pieces is the first look, worn by Karen Elson, to debut on the runway an earthy James Coviello for Anna Sui knit cap that features a collage of three different Arts and Crafts patterns worn with an art nouveau swirl blouse.



Karen Elson

Another of her top picks? The cream velvet flapper-inspired bridal dress worn by Agyness Deyn in the finale.



Agyness Deyn

A self-professed shop-a-holic Sui combs flea markets and eBay to spark her creativity (some of her all-time best scores: Marilyn Neuhart yard hair dolls and Marimekko textiles). Her current eBay watch listI use the ‘saved search’ feature because I generally am checking in to see whats become available among the things I collect, she says includes Arabia Finland china and a diaphanous silk dress and loungewear by Brit designer Zandra Rhodes.



Zandra Rhodes vintage pink silk minidress



Arabia Finland ‘Raija Uosikken’ china plate

Meredith Barnett is the Editorial Director for The Inside Source, a digital style magazine presented by eBay. The Inside Source writer Lauren Sherman authored this article in its original form.

All images courtesy of The Inside Source