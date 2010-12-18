Anna Sui: Retrospective Book Out Now

If you still havent found that perfect Christmas gift for the fashion lover in your life, youre in luck. Chronicle Books recently released Anna Sui written by Andrew Bolton with intros by Jack White, Steven Meisel and Anna Sui herself which is a visual retrospective of the American designers twenty-year career. The book is a feast for the eyes, with over 400 photos from legendaryphotographers, runway stills featuringNaomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Kate Moss, and Sui’s boldly colored ad campaigns that feature the likes of Agyness Deyn and Jessica Stam.

“Going through and looking through all of the shows and recalling all those years a designer never really looks back, she looks six or nine months ahead. So it was very special and very sentimental,” Anna said. “Every season has its challenges and the great things that happen out of it. It could be somebody in the audience, like Iggy Pop and Jim Jarmusch at the same time. Or it could be that one dress turned out particularly well, or the casting turned out perfect, or the shoes came out better than you could’ve ever dreamed.”

We couldn’t let her go without asking Anna for her thoughts on Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, of course. “I think Vivienne Westwood should do it! I think it should be a British designer.

Anna Sui retails for $60 and is available atChronicle Books.