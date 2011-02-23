Anita Bitton On Models To Watch During The European Shows

Anita Bitton of Establishment Casting Inc., works closely with StyleCasters team on a daily basis to make sure we provide you with the strongest models in all of our editorials. The Establishment boasts an influential and high-end roster of clients including Alexander Wang, Elle magazine, GAP, Tommy Hilfiger and DKNY.
Now that the European shows are upon us, Anita Bitton and The Establishment team share their model know-how, and provide insight into which models are really going to shake things up during Milan and Paris Fall 2011 Fashion Weeks. Who are you placing your bets on?
Emily Senko, Ford
Has been a rising star for a few season now, and recently dyed her hair dark brown for the Alexander Wang Fall 2011 show. She also starred in the T by Alexander Wang lookbook. Emily has a familiarity to her, and her beauty is substantial with a high-end feel. The buzz about her has been accompanied by a Sportmax Spring 2011 ad campaign, BCBG ad campaign with Greg Kadel, V and V Man editorials. She stands out amongst the sea of models.
Aymeline Valade, Women Direct
Aymeline hails from France and is the ultimate Renaissance woman. She brings her individuality to the clothes that she wears and her personal style. Her strong, powerful and intellectual beauty consistently leaves people asking the question, who is that girl? She is in this months W Magazine featured with Nicholas Ghesquire, and had walked Balenciaga last season. Aymeline was recently chosen by Interviews Karl Templer and photographer, Craig McDean for a 10 paged editorial.
Roberta Narciso, Elite Paris
Roberta emerged during Chanel Pre-fall, but couldnt make it to NYC because of visa issues. Every designer is asking about her and inquiring about her availability. Roberta was the winner Elite Look, and if you havent heard of the competition, let me put it into perspective for you both Eniko Mihalik and Constance Jablonski were winners in seasons past. Roberta walked in Valentino Couture, and had the natural poise and figure to pull it off.
Gertrude Hegelund, IMG Paris Gertrude is a new face who recently held her own in an 8 paged story for Harpers Bazaar with Tom Monrow. Not only did she walk in Chanels Pre-Fall runway show, she also happens to be the model Agnettes sister . . . talk about good genes! There is nothing average about this girl. She naturally eases into a lineup with experienced girls.
Marique Schimmel, Supreme
Marique is a contemporary beauty, and doesnt feel traditionally beautiful or sexy. Her boyish charm likens her to an Erin Wasson or Suvi type, and someone you just want to hang out with.
Emily Baker, DNA
Emily comes from New Zealand, and this is her first season as a model. She walked Alexander Wang, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Rag & Bone, Altuzarra and Edun, which is a huge breakout season for a brand new girl. The 16 year old travels with her dad, and has a very memorable quality to her look.
Kate King, Elite
Kate is completely new on the scene, yet still had a solid runway start this season with Rag & Bone, Tommy and Alexander Wang. The 17-year-old Canadian has an exotic and modern look that works with what is going on in fashion. Kate also happens to be a consummate professional, and she is said to be mature above her years.