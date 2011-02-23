Anita Bitton On Models To Watch During The European Shows

Anita Bitton of Establishment Casting Inc., works closely with StyleCasters team on a daily basis to make sure we provide you with the strongest models in all of our editorials. The Establishment boasts an influential and high-end roster of clients including Alexander Wang, Elle magazine, GAP, Tommy Hilfiger and DKNY.

Now that the European shows are upon us, Anita Bitton and The Establishment team share their model know-how, and provide insight into which models are really going to shake things up during Milan and Paris Fall 2011 Fashion Weeks. Who are you placing your bets on?