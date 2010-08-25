America The Beautiful: Preview Our American Designer Editorial Shoot

With a nod to old debutante portraits of the ’40s and ’50s, photographer Tim Zaragoza and stylist Avena Gallagher are bringing StyleCaster’s latest editorial back to America’s roots. But before the shoot (featuring a lineup of American designers) launches next week, we wanted to give you a little sneak peek behind the scenes to show you what goes on when top stylists, photographers and models put their heads together and start making the magic happen. As Zaragoza puts it, the collaboration process is “sort of like cooking in that way mixing it together, blending it together and coming up with a new taste.”

Watch the video above to get a preview of what Gallagher and Zaragoza cooked up for “The American Standard” editorial, and don’t forget to check back to see the full photo shoot when it launches next week on Tuesday, August 31. –Michelle Halpern

Credits:

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder

Videographer: Blake Martin

Video Editing: Lauren Wolkstein