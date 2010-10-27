StyleCaster
Alice + Olivia Designer Stacey Bendet’s 10 Essentials

Kerry Pieri
by
Stacey Bendet is utterly charming and has more than a little whimsy to her, which might belie the fact that she is the founder and president of one of the largest contemporary women’s fashion brands in the world, Alice + Olivia. What started with some especially sweet pants has catapulted into an array of boutiques, a Payless collaboration, diffusion lines and clothes that resonate with everyone from sorority chicks at a formal to working girls headed out for evening cocktails, BlackBerrys in hand.

In the age of social media, Stacey keeps in touch with her fangirls because she embodies her brand, evident in her cheeky Twitter updates and weekly 4am Finds postings which lets a+o adorers in on what the designer has in mind that minute. If you love those, get to know the whole story and click through the slide show above for Stacey Bendet’s all time top ten essentials.

Stacey Bendet looking utterly chic.

1. Fur Shrugs
"Our Alice + Olivia bronze gold tipped one is amaaaaaaaaaazing."
Alice + Olivia fur shrug, $495, at Neiman Marcus

2. Wide Leg Pants
(Ed: Does this even need an explanation coming from the queen of pants?)

3. Fishbowl Car
"Now that I have a license!"

4. No Length Dresses
No length is between knee and ankle; it's a non-descript length.

5. Vegetarian Soba Noodles From Matsugen

6. Platform Shoes
Currently obsessed with a pair of YSL boots that I attached fur to the top of!

7. Miniature Toys and Dolls
"Kid robot, mini blithe dolls ect..."
Kid Robot Munko Mini Figures, $11.95, at Kid Robot

8. Big Sunglasses
"Vintage or Balenciaga"
Vintage Balenciaga Sunglasses, $129.50, on ebay

9. Vintage Hats
"My favorite is a recent purchase from Amacord Vintage in NYC."

Stacey's YSL boots. Yves Saint Laurent boots, $1,050, at Saks Fifth Avenue

10. Stickers
To decorate all electronics and entertain Eloise (Stacey's daughter) on airplanes.

