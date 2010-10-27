Alice + Olivia Designer Stacey Bendet’s 10 Essentials

Stacey Bendet is utterly charming and has more than a little whimsy to her, which might belie the fact that she is the founder and president of one of the largest contemporary women’s fashion brands in the world, Alice + Olivia. What started with some especially sweet pants has catapulted into an array of boutiques, a Payless collaboration, diffusion lines and clothes that resonate with everyone from sorority chicks at a formal to working girls headed out for evening cocktails, BlackBerrys in hand.

In the age of social media, Stacey keeps in touch with her fangirls because she embodies her brand, evident in her cheeky Twitter updates and weekly 4am Finds postings which lets a+o adorers in on what the designer has in mind that minute. If you love those, get to know the whole story and click through the slide show above for Stacey Bendet’s all time top ten essentials.

