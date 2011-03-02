Advice For Styling Your Spring Trends, Care of Stacy London

Spring is knocking on the door so it’s time to put away the winter jackets and bring some flair back into your wardrobe! To cut through the clutter, Ive compiled some of Springs hottest trends and tacked on styling advice for each so you can feel confident in wearing them in the best way that works for you.

1. Prints Please: Were seeing prints everywhere for Spring so if you want in on the trend, just remember that prints are all about proportion. The size of the print matters. If you are petite, large prints will drown your frame; if you’re larger, small prints can actually emphasize the size of your frame because of the vast visual contrast. You don’t have to be afraid of prints or even mixing them. They don’t make you look “bigger”. Always look for the most flattering cut and then choose the print. Cut determines body flattery primarily and print is a great way to show off your personality. This season mixing two different prints was very popular on the runway. To make this trend work for you, try staying in the same color palette to make it look visually cohesive. If you are feeling less bold, think of prints as spices for dishes, and use printed accessories. They can help accent an plainer outfit and still keep you looking on-trend and relevant.

2. The Wider Trouser: The 70s are back in a big way, Kids. Both wide leg and flared trousers were the new silhouette for Spring. Be careful with this silhouette if you are petite, under 5’4″. Make sure the width is still proportional to your frame and not too over sized. Fit is very important to keep this style from looking clown-y. For the most body flattering and tailored silhouette, go with a top the fits closer to the body so that your shape isn’t lost in the clothes. When getting them fitted, keep in mind that pant hems should be about a quarter of an inch from the bottom of the heel, or to the instep in flats. But you’ll find these pants were shown with chunky high heels and sky high wedges.

3. Burst of color: Bright colors are everywhere this Spring! Contrary to popular belief, universally flattering colors foreveryskin tone do exist. Jewel tones such as emerald, sapphire, ruby, and turquoise work well with any hair/skin/eye combination; plus they work as both foundation and accent pieces. Though this season we saw everything from chartreuse to fuchsia on the runway, work with colors that work ON YOU!

Stacy London is co-founder and Stylist-in-Chief of Style For Hire, a personal styling company currently operating in Washington, DC. Style For Hire is hosting its first National Stylist Workshop in NYC on March 19th and 20th. To learn more or to sign up for the Workshop, click here.