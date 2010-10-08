4 Female Musicians With The Best Style

Some of us look to the runways for fashion, while others look to the streets. But I’ve always looked onstage there’s nothing like girl musicians to spin a new tune on personal style. I asked Alexis of Sleigh Bells, Ilirjana of Apache Beat, Bethany of Best Coast and Caroline of Chairlift what makes up each of their own awesome personal styles. Scroll through the slide show to hear what each woman had to say.
Alexis Krauss, Sleigh Bells
How would you describe your style?
"Debbie Harry, James Dean and Mary Weiss at an '80s dance party."
Must-have #1:
"White Keds"
Champion Canvas Originals, $35, Keds
Must-have #2:
"Men's vintage black leather motorcycle jacket"
Leather biker jacket, $270, Topshop
Ilirjana Alushaj, Apache Beat
How would you describe your style?
"A new wave Kim Gordon that dates a goth and lives in super8 skate videos."
Must-have #1:
"Block colored hi-tops like the limited edition Hello Kitty Reeboks."
Hello Kitty Reeboks, $115.17, Rakuten
Must-have #2:
"Patterned or textured tights, especially floral."
Armour net tights, $24, Topshop
Must-have #3:
"Oversized outerwear like cardigans and jackets."
Shawl cardigan, $82, American Apparel
Bethany Cosentino, Best Coast
How would you describe your style?
"The Craft meets Clueless meets SWV"
Must-have #1:
"Black ankle boots."
Aussie low lace up ankle boots, $135, Topshop
Must-have #2:
"Crop tops."
Wearable waves crop top, $24,99, Mod Cloth
Must-have #3:
"High waisted everything."
Alexa Chung for Madewell christian jean shorts, $98, Madewell
Caroline Polachek, Chairlift
How would you describe your style?
"Goth geek meets Santa Fe art-mom circa '92."
Must-have #1:
"Lady Grey gunmetal rings."
Lady Grey grid ring, $138, Acrimony
Must-have #2:
"Black suede backpack from a bazaar in Brazil."
A.OK black leather pocket backpack, $288, OAK
Must-have #3:
"Oversized silk men's shirts."
Ecote silk button down shirt, $58, Urban Outfitters