21 Questions With The Adorable Danny Roberts Of Igor + Andre

Name: Danny Roberts

Age: 25

Occupation: Artist

Location: Laguna Niguel, California



So, were huge fans of your blog Igor + Andre – how did the name for the blog come about?

Oh, thanks so much. Actually, I haven’t really said why it’s called that yet. It’s named after a project I’ve been planning for the last few years, but it’s not ready yet. Sorry about that.

Can you tell us a bit about how and when you first became interested in art?

I’ve been drawing since I was a little kid. I was really involved in art back in junior high and high school. I didn’t start developing my drawing skills ’til I went to fashion school and started drawing consistently every day. My drawing evolved into starting a clothing company when I was in seventh grade, which lasted through my first year of college. When I transferred to the Academy of Art University as a Fashion Design major, the first class I took was figure drawing. My teacher told me that I should pursue fashion art, and I must admit, drawing is my favorite thing to do.

Where/what do you draw inspiration from?

New experiences and people inspire me a lot. I would say natural beauty and women inspire me more than anything. That’s why the majority of my art revolves around women. I also find genuine innocence very moving. I would say romance is a real driving force in my work, so when I see or feel anything like it, my mind goes wild with inspiration.

Whos your current muse?

I dont have just one. Mona Johannesson, Ali Michael, Frida Gustavsson, Tanya Dziahilela.



A drawing inspired by Ali Michael

Your artwork has been described as the Andy Warhol of our generation. Did you ever think that your blog and artwork would garner this much recognition?

No, its amazing! Even when I started my blog, I never thought anyone would be reading it.

What do you consider your first big break?

Collaborating with Gwen Stefani on the Harajuku Lovers handbags.



Harajuku Lovers and Danny Roberts colloboration bags

Theres Tavi, Rumi, Bryan Boyhow does it feel to be part of the popular group of bloggeratti? We can imagine its something like being the popular kid in high school…but for the web, no?

Haha. Its a lot different than school where you see each other every day. They are some of the nicest people I have ever met, and it is very refreshing to see nice people being rewarded. For me, its more of a trippy/surreal thing, and I am going along for the ride. I realize that what is in today could be gone tomorrow.

Youve collaborated with a slew of big names including Gwen Stefanis Harajuku Lovers, Lancome and Forever 21. Anything new youre working on now? What can your fans expect?

I was asked to design some Limited Edition totes for the W Hotel Times Square and will be participating in FNO there September 10, from 5-8 PM.



Five words that people would use to describe you:

Thinker, hard-working, creative, kid at heart, athletic.



Whats currently playing on your iPod?

Philip Glass, Jurassic 5, Imogen Heap.

You also started a blog called The Dream Walking Societydo your dreams ever inspire your artwork? Any in particular that stand out?

Yes, my dreams do inspire me. None stand out in particular.

Weve been super excited/anxious for this Fashion Week to arrive. Will you be attending the shows? Whats on your itinerary?

Yes, I will be attending NYFW. I will be at the W Hotel for FNO, but I dont have my final schedule for shows.

Any favorite designers youre most looking forward to seeing?

Chris Benz

We love the tribute portrait you painted of Alexander McQueen that was featured on the cover of Londons Sunday Times Magazine after his death. How was McQueen an inspiration to you?

There was a whimsical, dream-like quality to his work, like characters out of a story. I love the fact that his creativity on garments always had a fresh new look.

When you arent painting/drawing/blogging what could we typically find you doing?

Playing Wii with my brother or watching old movies with my family.

If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Fred Astaire

Favorite ice cream flavor?

Bubblegum

Most inspirational city in the world?

Out of those I have been to, New York City, but I havent been out of the USA.

If you could pick any other career, what would it be?

There are so many things that I want to do in my life, that I dont rule out anything.

We’re sure our readers would love to know how they can go about getting their hands on a Danny Roberts portrait. Any advice?

I think all there needs to be to make me draw something is inspiration. If I look at someone or something or some picture and feel like there is an element floating around that I can capture or communicate, I am inspired. The drawing just happens.



So whats next?

I am hoping to put out a music album and write a storybook.

