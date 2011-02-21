2 Minutes With The Casting Director of Marchesa

While backstage at Marchesa Fall 2011, I had the opportunity to chat with their Casting Director, Julia Samersova Adler. We spoke about the “it” factor, New York versus Europe and Marchesa’s openess to using new faces.

How do you know when a girl has what it takes to make it in the industry?

JSA: When a girl walks into a room you kind of just know when she has that it factor, as clich as that sounds. It is just the energy of the girl, her poise, her elegance, and her presence that makes people stop and pay attention because ultimately thats the point.

When casting for Marchesa, what did you take into consideration?

JSA: They are wearing insane gowns that are art pieces and are couture quality; the girls have to have a strong presence so that they dont get overshadowed. I booked a few girls that have a bit of a street edge, which makes the gowns look modern, like AJ.

Who are some of your favorites here?

JSA: A brand new girl named Aline from Women who is going to blow up any second now. The minute she gets to Europe its going to be a done deal. I love the girl named MJ from Wilhelmina; she has an amazing body. Dimphy is a girl who I think is stunning; Im surprised the reaction from New York hasnt been stronger. I feel like with Maddie K from Elite it was the same thing. New York wasnt as receptive, but by the time she got to Milan and Paris she was booking everything. Paris and Milan are about art and New York is about commerce. The clients in New York arent as willing to take chances and risks, and its sad from a fashion standpoint because its kind of cool to break a girl.

Marchesa seems open to using new faces.

JSA: They are willing here [at Marchesa] the thing with Georgina, Karen and Tabitha is that everybody is very willing to explore new faces, and the casting process is smooth. Everyone is on the same page and has the same vision. You want to put cool young girls in these gowns thats what makes them feel modern.