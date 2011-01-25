Fashion Week Playlist: Jams From Badass DJ Becka Diamond

With all the commuting we’re about to do come fashion week, our iPods are about to become our best friends. What else is going to keep us entertained during those subway rides, cab rides and the endless amount of walking? So, who better to turn to for an exclusive New York Fashion Week playlist than resident New York DJ and “it” girl Becka Diamond? Her take on music, New York and fashion: “I think New York is a really great place for creativity and music especially. Fashion and music go hand in hand. I mean they both just fit together so perfectly.” Whether you’ll actually be attending the shows, or you just need some new jams to bump to, here’s Becka’s playlist just for you!

1. Days (feat. Romy XX) : Creep

2. Creature: Kim Ann Foxman

3. Nostalgia (Glass Candy remix): The Long Blondes

4. Chiron: Chris & Cosey

5. A Certain Person: Light Asylum



6. Mo Tucker: Jesus & Mary Chain

7. Seether: Veruca Salt

8. Poor Animal: Zola Jesus

9. Night Air (Deadboy Remix): Jamie Woon

10. Thursday (The Twelves Remix): Asobi Seksu

11. Mirrorage: Glasser

12. Our Real Is Real: Typical Girls

Photo: Jason Kempin, GettyImages