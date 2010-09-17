Fashion Week Diary: Day 8 With StyleCaster’s Creative Director

The final day of New York Fashion Week complete with Anna, SJP, Abbey Lee and gowns that bring the drama. Click through, will you?
Grace, Anna and SJP's faces light up as Coco Rocha waltzes down the Oscar runway in a mind blowing gown.
Bill Cunningham snaps the front row at Ralph Lauren; he always makes me smile.
Abbey Lee walking Ralph's Southwest inspired show. She bleached her hair. Do you like? I do!
Final walk at Ralph's close of show.
Run into my stylist friend Memsor. He's rocking monochromatic with pops of burgundy and deep brown.
Franciso Costa's collection for Calvin Klein.
Favorite new face! This girl has some major longevity.
Lara Stone, the face of Calvin Klein.
The venue at Oscar, he always does it in style!
Caroline Trentini in pretty pink bows at Oscar.
Karlie Kloss gives us a dramatic stroll down the runway for the close.
Lindsay Wixon, gettin all dolled up at Oscar.