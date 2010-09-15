Fashion Week Diary: Day 7 With StyleCaster’s Creative Director

7 AM: Cock-a-doodle-doo, the alarm blares! Hit snooze.

7:08 AM: Hit snooze.

7:16 AM: Hit snooze (boyfriend starts to grumble).

7:24 AM: Drag myself out of bed, because lets face it Ms. Vera Wang herself is not holding the show for me.

8:15 AM: Model outfit for boyfriend. He gives me an approving half nod (I can tell its not his favorite look of the week; its one of those dress for the girls types of looks). Jacket Helmut Lang, skirt Opening Ceremony (from Janices must haves for fall so I know its a hit), shoes- Zara, bag- Givenchy, cuff- Anndra Neen.

Anndra Neen cuff

8:45 AM: Get off at Lincoln Center and help girl who has tumbled from the great heights of her 6-inch platforms. Hey, Ive been there. Offer a helping hand or else the karma police will be all over me.

9 AM: Enter backstage of Vera Wang; the energy is buzzing with all of the great talents in one room. Lori Goldstein to my left, Vera to my right, Abbey Lee and Freja right smack in front of me. I feel like a lucky girl to be able to witness this genius coming together.

Hair imagined by Jimmy Paul

Abbey Lee getting her makeup done for Vera



Vera Wang and Lori Goldstein backstage



Jimmy Paul and Lori Goldstein

Artist, Michael Arthur, captures the scene backstage

9:15 AM: Stylist, Lori Goldstein wrangles Vera and hair god Jimmy Paul to pose for StyleCaster exclusively, then goes back to discussing the collection with Vera over by the looks board.

10 AM: Time for Karen Walker, the whimsical British designer who effortlessly merges street with high fashion.

StyleCaster’s Kerry Pieri at Karen Walker

10:02 AM: See Kerry Pieri she looks amazing in her floor length animal print dress. The photographers are all over it! You betta werrrkkk!

10:15 AM: Karen Walker girls waltz down the runway in tangerine and power blue as well as head-to-toe patterned looks.

10:30 AM: Run backstage to interview Karen Walker, who says that William Eggleston photos and old automobiles inspired her for this season.





Vera’s exit walk

11 AM: Head to Vera Wang show at the tents. Previously a magazine girl, Im now learning the ropes of the online media section. I dont mind making new friends! Show starts, and Im reminded of why Vera has celebrated so much success. The Kill Bill inspired collection includes soft fabrics with hard-hitting boots. Sensing a return to femininity!





12 PM: Loner coffee at the Frappuccino booth, Lincoln tents style. Starbucks has officially become my home away from home. Im surprised I havent turned into one of their neatly packaged sandwiches by now!





12:10 PM: Snap a picture of my new Zara shoes. At this point in the day Im obsessed with them because they feel like athletic trainersIll be singing another tune by the end of the day.

12:20 PM: Have some time to kill so decide to shoot some street style by the Lincoln Center fountain. I realize that I really prefer taking pictures of boys. Go figure!





12:24 PM: Shoot the guys from Fine and Dandy, and they hand me a pack of their branded matches. Clever little preppy boys!





12:26 PM: Get handed one of those fortune tellers from back in the day courtesy of Rachel Roys camp. The nostalgia is killing me anyone for a game of MASH? I promise I wont cheat and skip over the boy Id like to marry in the mansion to avoid crossing him out.





Shoes lined up in tonal order for the Herve show.

Run of show at Herve Leger. Caroline is opening and closing!

Beauty inspiration for Herve show

1 PM: Herve Leger backstage interview with the adorable Max Azria. He takes my hand and kisses it before we start. What a gentleman. Mr. Azria tells us, This is my last show of three for the season. I like to close with Herve because its personal, sexy and classy. When we asked how he keeps evolving the signature bandage dress, he said Im always looking for a new story to present looking to take a risk.





1:45 PM: Did you know that the crew team for the tents puts on their own show in the backstage alleyway every year? Well, they do. I come across some props for the show which is scheduled to go on in the alley at 4:20 (go figure). Wonder if there are munchies to follow?









2 PM: Time to kill before Jason Wu interview, so Ill introduce you to StyleCasters Video Director extraordinaire, Blake Martin, as we chill at the fountain. This wont be the last youll see of him, but I swear if I get asked one more time from a PR/editor boy/girl if Blake is single, Im going to scream, What am I, invisible? Anyway, I give the people what they want more pics of Blake to come.





2:30 PM: Meet lovely Jess Groom, design director of TSE and Dushane Noble, Senior Designer.





3 PM: Waiting outside the door of TSE at Industria, I get to catch up with former cohort and friend, Miguel Enamorado. He is the Market Director of Interview. He poses alongside Senior Fashion Editor, Ludivine Poiblanc.

3:10 PM: Jason Wu for TSE interview. This collection holds my most coveted piece of the week featured on my favorite breakout model Simona from Next Models. Jason points out that the TSE collection allows him to explore more of his masculine and minimalist side. The sweater pictured is knit chiffon, the lightweight way to wear knits for Spring. The Robert Lee Morris jewelry worn by the models in the mainline collection is killer.

Simona of Next Models

TSE mainline with Robert Lee Morris jewelry

Jason Wu

Brian Crumley and Blake Martin

3:20 PM: Speaking of jewelry, run into Brian Crumley at TSE. The bearded jewelry designer is charming and friendly as usual. He poses for a pic with Blake.



3:45 PM: Head from Industria studios to the conveniently located Barbuto for a coffee. Run into the chef who is an old friend, and make some new friends! Thats Blake and I, making friends wherever we go!

Yigal Azroul



4:20 PM: Yigal Azroul interview time! Im a little nervous because I have a bit of a crush. See Kerrys diary for Yigals response to the question How does it feel to be known as a bit of a fashion heartthrob? I mean, but lets get serious, the guy is known for making women and their bodies look incredible. We ask him about his heavily anticipated accessories line (first ever non collaboration). He tells us the shoes are architectural, linear and have elements of color blocking. Sounds divine.

LOGO Instant Chic Collection



4:45 PM: StyleCaster friend, Lori Goldsteins preview of her QVC line. The woman is a master at what she does. Lovely basics with tasteful details partnered with on trend statement accessories. Lori shows us her favorite little bootie from the collection. She also tells us she has always been drawn to beautiful things, but that its the mixing that conveys style. When asked what style is to her, Lori says, Style is the ultimate point of view.





5 PM: Karen Robinovitz poses for a style pic at Loris preview. Top, Lanvin; Bracelet, Lanvin; Pants, Chloe. Girl can shop!

6 PM: Head back to office for first morsel of the day besides complimentary Starbucks Lite Frap at the tents.

8 PM: Narciso time! Chic minimalist ’90s silhouettes. Wheres Kate?



8:20 PM: I push Kerry in the direction of Simon Doonan and Courtney Love. I have to give it to Kerry she has some serious cahones. She marches right up to that Courtney Love with her new iPhone. I gasp and hold my breath in anticipation of a flying fist. Courtney is not phased and offers Kerry a tiny little soundbite. Kerry and I discover that we both sing Courtney Love songs when performing Karaoke. My song of choice is Doll Parts while Kerry prefers Celebrity Skin. Who are we?



9 PM: Krupp group (one of StyleCasters favorite PR houses) hosts the opening of new cool kid store Creatures of Comfort on Mulberry Street. Many friendly faces to close out the night.



10 PM: Michelle isnt ready to go home. Girl is single and ready to mingle! Kerry and I cant fathom going out for more drinks. We all agree on Caf Gitane three chatty Cathys seated at an outside table. Share a bottle of red vino to assure a good nights rest.