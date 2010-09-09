Fashion Week Diary: Day 1 With StyleCaster’s Style & Market Editor

6 AM – Wake up for a quick yoga workout in my kitchoffdining foyer the house’s equivalent of an elementary school’s gymcafetorium.

7:08 AM – Force my boyfriend Paul to come outside and take a photo of my outfit outside the bar we live above in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. I know, I know… He’s a musician and I work in fashion and we live above a bar in a cramped apartment in New York; we’re one gay friend away from being a complete clich.

7:23 AM – Photoshoot Paul. Today’s outfit is brought to you by the letter W, as in Winona Ryder in Reality Bites.



7:38 AM – Stop by deli near subway to pick up breakfast: one large hot coffee, Mackintosh apple, and a Think Thin chunky peanut butter bar.

7:45 AM – Follow who I think is Zach Galfi Gallifan Galifinakus the funny guy from The Hangover up and down subway platform because I know he lives in my neighborhood. Am mistaken. It’s just a guy with a beard.



8:08 AM – Arrive at office and cross check that I have everything I need in my mini-backpack.



From top left, clockwise: Vintage mini-backpack; Umbrella; iPad; Fashion Week schedule and invites; Camera battery and CF cards (Canon 7D Camera, not pictured); Fashion Week ID badge; BlackBerry; StyleCaster business cards; Wallet and keys; Notebook

9 AM – Head out to the Ace Hotel around the corner from our office for the Organic by John Patrick presentation and backstage interview.

9:15 AM – Catch up with the PR representatives of Krupp Group who are putting on the Organic show and snap some backstage images. Even though I’m always partial to minimal color, I love the pops of yellow and soft blue in the Organic collection. The oxford shoes by Dieppa Restrepo are fantastic and seemingly in every color a girl could want! I want to collect them all like Pokemon!

10:15 AM – Race to the West side for the Sachin + Babi preview. The maxi dresses and soft draping of the collection make for a fantastic boho look. I’m particularly fond of the jewelry that includes stunning semi-precious and geo-stones.

10:30 AM – I steal a moment with half of the husband-wife design team for Sachin + Babi. Sachin Ahluwalia explains, “The inspiration for the jewelry came from my daughter who brought a friendship bracelet back from camp. Of course, this is a little more refined with leather and exotic skin braids and handbag closures for durability.” After hearing of the materials in the necklace from Sachin, I don’t feel nearly as guilty for throwing out my tackle box of friendship yarn in the 5th grade. I do however miss Kaboodles.

11 AM – Head one block south to the CFDA Incubator.

11:04 AM – Alice Ritter (above) fills her incubator studio with her Spring/Summer collection. During our interview, Ritter and I discover we only live a block apart and she jokes our local bakery Bakeri’s brioches was the inspiration for the collection. Ritter goes on to explain (in a covetable French accent) the real inspiration of her collection is the back to school shopping of Paris: “In Paris, for school you buy the black coat, the white shirt, the tie and that’s where my inspiration came from… From back to school but for Spring.”

11:25 AM – Converted into a mini-photo studio, the Jolibe studio is overflowing with photographers and bulbs flashing wildly. The high contrast space makes an elegant and suiting background for the Jolibe collection.

12 PM – Chance run-in with stylist Martha Violante (above). Martha recently styled a shoot in upstate New York for StyleCaster. She also happens to be insanely nice and cute as a button.

12:05 PM – Drop by the Gemma Redux studio and meet designer Rachel Dooley who takes me through her fantastic jewelry collection. Gemma Redux’s spring collection combines amazing natural stones with intricately wound chains taking Earthy dressing to a modern level.

12:14 PM – Stop off at Cafe Metro around the corner from the CFDA Fashion Incubator for a Perrier and an orange… And to change into flip flops since I nearly took out a mannequin at the incubator.

12:45 PM – Grab an iced skinny vanilla latte at Starbucks near Grand Central as I walk to the next presentation. I love Grand Central; it not only makes me think of fun weekend trips upstate but also two Will Smith movies: Independence Day and I Am Legend.

1:16 PM – Interview with glove designer Dorothy Gaspar who is debuting her collection of gloves in collaboration with Audi cars hence why her preview is in the Audi forum near Grand Central. Dorothy harnessed Touch Tec technology into her collection for a line of gloves that you can keep on while typing on say your iPhone or using an ATM with a touch screen. Audi is launching a new car with a touch screen dashboard, so there ya go.

1:23 PM – I get out of an Audi car after a touch screen demonstration, close the door on my skirt, try to walk away and am snapped back into the car and fall to the ground. A model legitimately screamed in horror at my misfortune. To make my humiliation worse, I bruise like a ripe summer fruit.

1:24 PM – Pick up the shambles otherwise known as my ego and take this free moment for lunch.

1:36 PM – Quick pit stop for an egg salad sandwich and a V8 at a random deli. I know I’m so gross… Who drinks V8 in general let alone on an 85 degree day?

1:50 PM – Start my way towards the Nima Taherzadeh presentation.

1:51 PM – I love the above model’s hair. It vaguely reminds me of the villain from Ghostbusters‘ haircut. I mean that in the best possible way.

2 PM – After the preview and taking in Nima’s structured jackets with layered and ruffled lapels, I meet designer Nima. With the preview wrapping, I ask if he’ll be celebrating tonight. Nima laughs and replies, “I’ll probably be here tonight working! We are doing a Fashion’s Night Out party with Saks… So I need to prepare for that and work on that. But maybe one drink!”

3 PM – Walk towards Bryant Park to pull clothes from 7 For All Mankind.

3:17 PM – Learn the hard way that V8 is neither a thirst quencher nor even remotely similar to a Bloody Mary.

3:30 PM – Visit with Director of PR Ryan Dziadul of 7 For All Mankind and pick out new samples to use in an upcoming StyleCaster photoshoot.

4:25 PM – Head over to the West side of Chelsea before the Jean-Michel Cazabat shoe preview. Duck into a Brooklyn Bagel and Coffee (in Manhattan…?) to quickly check some neglected work e-mails and bask in the coffee shop’s soundtrack of Alanis Morissette Unplugged.

5:02 PM – Start walking towards Highline United for the Jean-Michel Cazabat preview.

6:40 PM – Sit down in the gorgeous Highline United showroom with Jean-Michel Cazabat (pictured above with Becka Diamond) for a little Q&A. The conversation wanders from shoes and the preview to tattoos; Jean-Michel pulls off his sportscoat to show me a tattoo of his life’s motto, “It’s just rock n’ roll.” Jean-Michel jokes about how he creates shoes for women to be comfortable and sexy. “Some men think women need shoes to just go from the limo to the party. But that’s never the case!” What does Jean-Michel love about shoes? “Toes. Not like a fetish but… I love a peep-toe. Even on a winter boot!” Well, that’s why we have socks now, isn’t it?

7:20 PM – Realize I spent way too much time indulging in Jean-Michel’s French accent and beeline to the Victor de Souza show in the Fashion District.

7:30 PM – Slide into my seat at Victor.

7:31 PM – The Victor de Souza show begins and is actually my first runway show of the day. A striking combination of colors (including a brilliant pink and bright teal) with the quintessential Victor de Souza (pictured above) strong shoulder.

7:44 PM – Get into a cab to head downtown for my last two events and the second headline on the Taxi TV is, “Snooki Pleads Guilty” for drunken, disorderly conduct. Is this news or a preview of next week’s Jersey Shore?

8:08 PM – Make it downtown and barely make it across the cobblestone for Anda & Masha by Selima Hat Collection launch at Bond 07.

8:20 PM – Jessica Szohr stops by the event, so here is a hat montage starring Jessica Szohr.

8:50 PM– Walk down to my last event of the night, the Erro Presentation at Gallery 201. Upon arrival, I find Mode PR‘s Bridget O’Hara Hale who has a killer new haircut.

8:55 PM – The models take their places for the Erro presentation atop wooden boxes. The entire collection reminds me of the way Rumi of Fashion Toast dresses with socks and platform shoes. I immediately decide I need to possess this entire collection. Oh yes. It will be mine.

9:35 PM – Finally get home and immediately rip off my platforms. My feet feel like sex on fire.

9:45 PM – 1:28 AM – Post my diary. (You’re welcome.)