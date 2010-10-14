Fashion Stylist Annabel Tollman’s Top 10 Essentials

A Brit girl by way of New York with a perfectly spot-on sense of style, Annabel Tollman shares her 10 essentials with us from red lips to Tim Walker, it’s a glamorous peek into the world of one of the most well-respected, not to mention cool, stylists in the industry.
1. Laughing: preferably wearing red lipstick ("Classic Red" by Estee Lauder). Classic Red, Estee Lauder, $22, at Buy
3. Very, very special fragrance: It changes every six months or so, but the constant seems to be Molecule 01 by Eccentric Molecules. I use it to add dimension to another fragrance. $135, at Lucky Scent
4. Tea. Either Yorkshire Gold brewed so strong that the spoon stands up in the mug, or else Mariage Freres Earl Grey Imperial in a pretty teacup. Mariage Freres Earl Grey, $20, at Dean & Deluca
5. An antique 19th Century diamond rivere necklace.
6. Chanel No 5 Velvet Bath Milk in a hot steaming bath and Breakfast At Tiffany's - whenever things are really looking bleak, I watch the film and reassure myself that it all worked out in the end for Holly Golightly.
7. Daydreams. Life is staggeringly dull unless there's a fairytale in your head so Tim Walker's Pictures because if you were able to catch a piece of daydream it would look like a Tim Walker photograph. Tim Walker's Pictures, $78.75, at Amazon
9. Going for a long country stomp with my mother. Hunter 'Original Tail' Rain Boot, $125, at Nordstrom