Fashion Editorial Pros: How They Got There

Tasha Cain, Stylist

Unlike many stylists whose obsessions with fashion lead them into the industry, Tasha Cain has a different story. The Point Reyes, California native originally studied journalism upstate, and it was perhaps this background in storytelling that shaped her interest in creating a narrative, which she says is her main focus when working on fashion editorials. Im interested in the creation of a story, probably more than I am with [the clothes]; Im not obsessed with fashionmore interested in the creation of an image, says Cain. The stylist got her start as an intern at Surface magazine, where she was quickly brought on as a production manager. Since that first gig, Cain has spent time in Paris doing work for glossies like Elle and Numero, eventually made her way to NYC where she assisted VPL designer Victoria Bartlett, and has also clocked time at Italian Flair. Cain is currently living and freelancing full time in New York City. -Michelle Halpern



Styled by Tasha Cain



Anthony Campbell, Hairstylist



Zoey Grossman for Flair



A fourth generation hairstylist from Philadelphia, Anthony Campbell was ultimately born into the industry. After an early start of sweeping floors in his uncles salon in Philly, Campbell trained at Avedas beauty school and then went on to shadow Bumble & Bumbles Laurent Phillippon. Campbells clients now include Paul McCartney, Kate Bosworth and Marcia Gay Harden as well as Bill Clinton.

Jordy Poon, Makeup Artist

Photo: Mike Kobal

Hailing from Vancouver, Canada, makeup artist Jordy Poon has let his creative personality shine through his art. Since his start 11 years ago, the completely self-taught artist has worked with magazines such as Vogue, Nylon, Vanity Fair and Interview as well as a bevy of celebrities from Sienna Miller to Devon Aoki. His attraction to makeup inspires his work, and as he says, I love makeupon eyes, cheeks and lipsI want no part of the no makeup look.