Fashion Blogger Spotlight: An East Village Jaunt With Gala Darling

We spent the day with Gala Darling just hanging out in the East Village, seeing some of her favorite things and grabbing some moody cocktails at post-Prohibition, sort of goth, definitely dark modern speakeasy Death & Co. After reading her blog ethos, “The playgirl’s guide to radical self-love,” we just had to get to know this icy blond better. Do the same in the above photos by Joey D’Arco and below where she lets us in on the business of blogging and her idea of fashion heaven.

Hometown?

Wellington, New Zealand.

Age?

27

When did you launch your blog? What inspired you to start blogging?

I started it in December of 2006. I’ve been writing and journaling online since 1996, so I was already really comfortable “putting myself out there” online, and starting a blog as a business just seemed like a logical thing to do. I initially wanted to start a print magazine, but it’s a very expensive exercise, so I decided to do the blog almost as a trial-run of the magazine. I got addicted to the thrill of instantaneous publishing and haven’t gotten sick of it yet!

Whats the best thing thats happened to you since you started blogging?

I have met some of the most incredible people, who would likely have no idea I even existed if not for my blog. Really though, my entire life has been shaped by my website. Without it, I wouldn’t have been able to move to NYC (let alone get a visa to stay), and I certainly wouldn’t be able to have a dress-up party and take photos in the name of “work”!

If you had to explain your style in x + x + x = me what would it be?

Silhouettes from the 1950s + colours and patterns from the 1960s and 1970s + futuristic, fetishistic footwear + sparkles and orchidaceous accessories for maximum effect!

What are the 5 items you find yourself wearing over and over again?

I have a pretty incredible collection of shoes, but it’s New York City, and I walk a LOT, so I am almost always in either my Doc Marten Reginas or one of two pairs of Frye motorcycle boots. I have always been more comfortable in boots; I think this is something that started when I bought my first ever pair of shoes at age 13. They were New Rock combat boots, and I still own them! Old habits die hard!

Other than that, I wear my crystal skull ring almost every day, with an assortment of Tarina Tarantino rings. I also wear a hat or some kind of headgear more often than not. Right now I am obsessed with a knitted headband with a bow on the front, but it can range from a turban to a beanie to a scarf or floppy hat.

Do you have a secret style weapon?

MAC Fluidline in Blacktrack and a pair of false eyelashes.

Best vintage score ever?

I have a few amazing Pucci pieces which are all vintage and are just THE GREATEST things ever. But I buy a lot of vintage generally; it is so well-made and often much more interesting than what’s in-store these days. I would say my wardrobe is probably 50 percent vintage at this point.

What inspires you most in creating outfits?

I am definitely someone who expresses her mood through an outfit or I will try to portray the way I WANT to feel! When it’s cold and dreary, it’s likely that I will bust out a magenta sequined tank. I definitely go through color phases, and love affairs with this or that shoe, hat, sweater, etc. I am always trying to evoke some kind of feeling from the clothes I wear. Just being covered up is never enough!

Who are your fave designers and places to shop? Is there anyone recent whos caught your eye?

I recently fell in love with Lauren Moffatt. Oh!!! I want her entire Spring 2011 collection. It is too good to be true. Beyond that, I always know I can find something fun at Patricia Field and I am definitely a Betsey Johnson girl at heart. Colors, frills, froth and sequins… Nothing could be better!

Who are your fashion icons?

I can’t really think of anyone right now. Can I tell you my favourite photographers instead?

Sure!

I am in love with Miles Aldridge, Tim Walker, Ellen von Unwerth, David LaChapelle, Chris Craymer, Shae Acopian Detar… I know I’m forgetting oodles of them!

What kind of music do you like?

Hip-hop! It’s the best. Rhymesayers is my favourite label; Atmosphere has been my favourite group for about six years.

What are you doing when youre not blogging?

Um, I work about 85 percent of the time, which doesn’t leave much! I love spending time with my boyfriend (especially riding around on his motorcycle) and my dogs (we have two pit bulls, Hank Williams and Dolly, who make my heart go pitter-patter), having breakfast dates with my friends, walking around the city and exploring, researching my latest obsessions (recently it’s been Josh Harris, an entrepreneur/artist/madman/genius), traveling and having adventures, impromptu dance parties and coming up with ridiculous ideas (particularly in diners, with friends after midnight).

What do you do if you have brands gift you items you dont like?

Haha! Talk about first world problems! I give them to my friends or I donate them to the church next door.

Something people would be surprised to know about you?

I’m pretty fearless, but I can be quite shy when I’m in social situations. I am not likely to dance on any tables anytime soon! I can definitely be that girl who clings to her phone so that I don’t have to feel awkward in a room full of new people!

Your idea of fashion heaven?

…Is a really great closet. Walls of shelving build to contain my shoe collection; glitter skulls mounted along the walls with all my hats on them; clothing organized by colour; multiple dress forms for test-driving looks. Yes please!

Where would you like to be in 5 years?

To be really and truly bi-coastal (New York winters are BRUTAL!); to have published at least two (preferably three) books; to have a walk-in closet. It’s true.

Death & Co

433 East 6th Street

NYC

212.388.0882