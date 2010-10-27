Fashion Blogger And Model Natalie Off Duty Gets Candid

Fashion blogging will most likely go down as one of the great idiosyncrasies of our generation. Warholian in its progeny, it’s become a source of inspiration that glossy fashion editorials can’t seem to touch and created a new kind of fame for those who do it well. Natalie Suarez of Natalie Off Duty has only been blogging for a little over a year, but as her URL might suggest, she’s a model in her own right. The LA girl’s inherent beauty and knack for mixing pieces by Alexander Wang with sick vintage has elicited a legion of loyal followers. Get to know Natalie beyond her blog and her Free People and Joe’s Jeans lookbook images below and check out some totally inspired looks in the slide show above.

If you had a theme song what would it be?

Dont Think Twice, Its All Right by Bob Dylan. He seems to get everything across in one simple song.

What are the last three things you bought?

I recently bought a cream cashmere pullover sweater, a vintage maxi dress, and a chunky knit circle scarf.

Whats the best thing thats happened to you since you started blogging?

I have been given so many great opportunities ever since I started blogging. One of my favorite projects I got to work on was modeling in the Free People October 2010 catalog. It was all photographed by my sister Dylana and we got to travel to Philadelphia. It was so exciting to see myself on the cover of the issue. I am very thankful for all the opportunities I have been given.

If you had to explain your style in x + x + x = me what would it be?

Vintage + Tomboy + Feminine.

What do you do full time?

I am modeling full time, so I am really busy with that. On the side, I am taking college courses as a Business major. My schedule is all over the place. I am constantly studying and working! But I think Ive found a nice balance.

Photo: Vogue

Favorite editorial of all time?

One of my favorite editorials was with Karen Elson and her husband, Jack White. It was recently in Vogue US. It had a very vintage vibe and Karen looked absolutely beautiful. Her red hair is electrifying!

What are the 5 items you find yourself wearing over and over again?

I wear a lot of my basic pieces over and over again including my black structured shouldered blazer, vintage suede shoulder bag, Stefane Kelian heels, Cole Haan boots and button-up blouses.

Do you have a secret style weapon?

Confidence. I always look my best when I am confident in my own skin and comfortable in what I am wearing.

Girl crush?

I have always admired Alexa Chung. She has such a fun, outgoing personality and a unique look. I love her sense of style. She tends to make anything look amazing!

Best vintage score ever?

Once, I stumbled upon the most amazing vintage Italian coats. I bought them from a petite ballerina. Luckily, I fit into all her cute vintage clothes!

Favorite designers and why?

I have always been a huge fan of Alexander Wang. I love his basic pieces because they are great for everyday wear. For more feminine girly pieces, I look to Vanessa Bruno, Rebecca Taylor and Isabel Marant. Dries Van Noten is also a favorite of mine because of their tailored, classic pieces that can never go out of style.

Favorite high street shopping spot?

I really like Zara. Their clothes look like they were taken straight off the high fashion runways.

What are you currently reading?

I am currently reading Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close by Jonathan Safran Foer. A friend of mine requested it to me and I love it. It is my second time reading it.

Your sister is also a style blogger (Nana in Wonderland). Have you ever discussed a merger?

Yes, of course. Even though we both have our own blogs, we are always working together. We share ideas with one another and take each other’s photos. We have a lot of fun with it. In the future, I am sure we will get to do more projects together, possibly start up another website!

Favorite piece of jewelry that you own?

I have a little silver snake ring that I wear almost every day. Its slightly edgy and goes well with everything I wear.

Whats the last song that was played on your iPod?

It was Rewind by Diane Birch. That is one of my favorite songs right now.

Who has your dream job?

I have always admired Karen Elson. She has had such a long and successful modeling career because of her beautiful personality and unique look. Even though she has been around for a long time, she still seems fresh. She also sings and makes music which is really inspiring to me.

The place you love going most where you live?

I love going to Will Rogers Park. I hike up there and there are amazing views of Los Angeles. Because it is so close to the beach, I usually end up strolling the boardwalk and 3rd street promenade in Santa Monica.

Any advice for girls wanting to start a blog?

Its important to just be yourself. Your readers will love you for your originality. Also, never take anything too seriously. Everyone has their opinions and its important to accept that. You cant please everybody. As long as you’re happy doing it, thats all that really matters.

Something people would be surprised to know about you?

You might be surprised that I never thought I would end up modeling. Growing up, I was definitely an oddball and different from other kids. As an adult, I have grown to be a lot more comfortable in my own skin and have become a lot more independent.

Your idea of fashion heaven?

Fashion heaven would be to have a closet filled with the most amazing vintage pieces along with pieces straight off of the runway. Mixing vintage with designer is one of my favorite ways to get dressed. And itd be fun to have everything youve ever wanted!

All photos courtesy of Natalie Off Duty