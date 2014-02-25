Indre Rockefeller’s 5 Easy Table Setting Tips

As the Creative Director of Moda Operandi, Indre Rockefeller is on the pulse of what is new and fresh in fashion, but when it comes to her strategy for setting the perfect table, she ascribes to the philosophy that is less is more. Rockefeller opened up her home to Elle Decor, and shared her top tips, many of which are easy to emulate. And when in doubt, according to Rockefeller, just add white flowers to your table, to set the mood.

1. Mix and Match. Rockefeller’s home, as well as her table, is centered around mixing and matching prints. “I grew up in a home that had a lot of color and prints, so I’ve always been drawn to them,” she says.

2. Look For Items For Your Table That Tell a Story. “I’m drawn to pieces that look like they have a story, even if I don’t know what that story is,” says Rockefeller. Her glassware, for instance, is vintage, and was found in Japan.

3. Simplicity Is Key. Setting a beautiful table doesn’t mean it has to be overworked and over-the-top. “You add more and more, but then you have to take away,” she says of her table setting philosophy.

4. When In Doubt, Add White Flowers. “White flowers are pure, timeless, and seasonless. And white roses can add warmth and softness without competing with other elements in the room.”

5. Think Function and Style. Rockefeller’s table is a bold, smooth, white table that is a simple statement piece. Another benefit to it? It is easy to clean off. “Spilled wine comes right off,” she says.

