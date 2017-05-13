35 Summer Pieces From Indie Brands That Nobody Else Will Have

There’s almost no greater feeling than walking into Zara with an outfit in mind, finding that exact outfit, and walking out having spent less than $100—until you show up at the office to find your co-worker wearing the same thing. (This sounds like a ridiculous scenario until it happens to you—trust.) And while Zara, H&M, and, well all the fast-fashion chains are great for when you’re in a pinch, knowing you’re wearing something that won’t be all over everyone’s Instagram feed—or worse, purchased by about half a dozen people who work on your floor alone—feels even better.

Ahead, we pulled 30-plus pieces, including a basket bag from a little-known brand, a one-shoulder bodysuit you’ll wear with everything, a pair of statement earrings that haven’t been Instagram’d to death (yet), and a denim jumpsuit you’ll wear all summer long. The best part? You won’t leave the house worrying you’ll run into someone wearing the exact same thing. It’s *almost* like they’re one-of-a-kind.