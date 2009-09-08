The Indie Rock Coloring Book

Object Of Desire

Indie Rock Coloring Book by Yellow Bird Project, $9.95, at urbanoutfitters.com

Reason #1

When you go on that cross-country roadtrip to fulfill all your boho fantasies, you’ll need something to occupy your time after hour 17 next to your roommate’s unshowered boyfriend.

Reason #2

The coloring book is full of hand-drawn mazes and designs, brought to you creatively from the likes of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bloc Party, The Shins, Rilo Kiley, and The New Pornographers; which basically spoonfeeds you your next playlist.

Reason #3

Because buying Barbie and Strawberry Shortcake coloring books from Duane Reed just doesn’t do much for your street cred, guys. Sorry. Oh, also…the proceeds go to The Yellow Bird Project. So you’re coloring for a cause.