You’ll Be Surprised at Which Couples Are Still Together From ‘Indian Matchmaking’ on Netflix

If you’re reading this, you may be curious to know which Indian Matchmaking couples are still together after the Netflix series premiered on July 2016. For those who don’t know, Indian Matchmaking follows several Indian and Indian-American singles (and their families) as they find someone to marry with the help of Sima Tamparia, a matchmaker “from Mumbai” who uses the preferences of each single and their families to find the perfect match for them.

Here’s how it works: Sima visits each single and their families in their homes to ask them about what they want and don’t want in a future husband or wife. Once she’s collected enough information, Sima—who travels from New Jersey to Atlanta to Mumbai over the course of the eight-episode series—comes back to the single and their families with three or so “biodatas” that contain the information about potential matches. Each “biodata” is somewhat like a Tinder profile with a photo of the match and information about their job, interests and what they also want out of a future spouse.

Since its premiere, Indian Matchmaking has been met with controversy over colorism and many singles’ preferences for someone who is “fair.” Despite the mixed reviews, the series has remained one of Netflix’s most popular TV shows since its premiere. So which Indian Matchmaking couples are still together? Here’s how well Sima did to find the perfect matches.

Are Aparna & Jay still together from Indian Matchmaking on Netflix?

When we asked which Indian Matchmaking couples are still together, we really meant that we wanted an update on Aparna Shewakramani, a 34-year old attorney and general counsel from Houston, Texas, who was one of the more controversial characters from docuseries. Why? For one, Aparna hates humor and doesn’t want to marry anyone who is comedic even in the slightest. Two, she seemed to be one of the more picky singles from the show, sending Sima on a wild-goose chase for a match who would tick all of her boxes. “We picked her because she is hilarious,” executive producer Smriti Mundhra told The Los Angeles Times about why the show cast Aparna. “We South Asian women are expected to diminish ourselves and conform to what we think is going to be attractive to partners. But Aparna knows who she is, she knows what she wants, and she is not afraid to speak her mind.”

In the end, it seemed like Aparna’s best match was Jay from Atlanta, Georgia. But as Aparna told the LA Times, she and Jay didn’t work out and she’s still single.“They were all wonderful people,” she said. “They just weren’t the one for me.” Aparna also told the newspaper that the show may have made it harder for her to connect with her dates. “[The cameras] surprisingly added more stress in wanting to make the match work, because it felt like so much more hinged on it,” she said. So there’s your answer to if Aparna and Jay are still together from Indian Matchmaking on Netflix.

Are Pradhyuman & Rushali still together from Indian Matchmaking on Netflix?

Now onto Pradhyuman Maloo, a jeweler born and raised in Mumbai, who loves the finer things in life. (When Sima saw his massive walk-in closet, she asked him where he was planning on putting his future wife’s clothes. Pradhyuman didn’t have an answer.) After several lackluster dates, Pradhyuman, who seemed like one of the more picky men on the show, seemed to find his match with Rushali, a Delhi-based model and actress. So are Pradhyuman and Rushali still together from Indian Matchmaking? Sorry, but they’re also broken up, but Pradhyuman isn’t giving up on marriage. “We had different paths in life and we respected that and moved ahead,” he told the LA Times. “I’m still looking for the right one.”

Though Pradhyuman didn’t find a wife from the series, Mundhra still believes that he was excellent TV. “He faced pressures that I think we often attribute to women—that pressure to settle down and get married once at a certain age. That tension, between his very fabulous life and those more conservative expectations, was interesting to me,” she said.

Are Akshay & Radhika still together from Indian Matchmaking on Netflix?

Akshay Jakhete, a Bombay-based introvert whose mother seemed especially involved in his matchmaking process, was the only single from Indian Matchmaking to get close to engaged by the end of the season. After several bad dates, Akshay fell for Radhika, a young woman from Udaipur whom he and his parents low-key awkward lunch with her parents. “His parents want the best for him, but there’s an intense pressure to follow a certain path,” Mundhra said of why the show cast Akshay.

Though the finale of Indian Matchmaking saw Akshay and Radhika’s pre-engagement ceremony, the two never got formally engaged or married. “A few days later, there were some things which we found out that did not go down well with us, and eventually I called it off,” he told the LA Times. While Akshay declined to reveal what went wrong in his relationship with Radhika, he hinted to the LA Times that there was a trust issue between him and Radhika.

“Trust is something [that] once broken cannot be regained in a matter of days it takes a really long time,” he said. “I’d rather wait and be with the correct person than be stuck with the wrong person. So I am single right now and still looking for the right one.” Akshay and Radhika are not still together from Indian Matchmaking, but he isn’t giving up that the right one isn’t out there for him.

Are Vyasar & Rashi still together from Indian Matchmaking on Netflix?

Vyasar Ganesan, a high school teacher from Austin, Texas, was one of the more likable men from Indian Matchmaking. At the end of the series, Vyasar surprised viewers when he revealed that his father is in jail for planning to murder his ex-wife. “In South Asian culture, people get stigmatized by their pasts, or the actions of their parents, and it’s really unfair,” Mundhra said of why the show cast Vyasar. “We wanted to show people that if you reject someone based on these kinds of superficial things without getting to know the person, you’re going to miss out on somebody pretty great.”

In the end, Vyasar seemed to be find his perfect match in Rashi, a young Indian-American woman with a hilarious brother. The series ended on a cliffhanger after Vyasar told Rashi about his family history. We never see her reaction, and, as Vyasar told the LA Times, he and Rashi are no longer together, but he doesn’t have ill will towards anyone from the matchmaking process. “But it’s no one’s fault. Matchmaking really is tough,” he said. “Both people I was matched with were truly wonderful, inspiring individuals who I’m proud to call friends. Ultimately, things didn’t work out, but I’m grateful for the memories I have from working with Sima.”

Are Nadia & Shekar still together from Indian Matchmaking on Netflix?

Nadia Christina Jagessar, a New Jersey marketer and event planner who runs her own company, Euphoria Events, went through it on Indian Matchmaking when it seemed like she found a good guy, whom she went on several dates with and was even introduced to his friends. In the end, the guy turned out to be somewhat of a player after he stood up Nadia on two dates and never explained why he ghosted her. In the end, Nadia seemed to find a second Prince Charming in Shekar from Chicago. However, sorry to disappoint, but Nadia and Shekar aren’t still together after Indian Matchmaking. Nadia told the LA Times that their relationship changed when the cameras went down. “Being off camera definitely changed the dynamic between myself and the matches that I had continued talking to, and obviously, the change was not positive,” she said. “But it helped me learn more about myself and what I’m looking for in a future partner.”

Other than her quest for a husband, Nadia’s storyline also explored how she was often judged or rejected by dates because her family are Indian immigrants from Guyana. “That is a part of the diaspora that is often made to feel as separate from the Indian diaspora, so it was important for us to show that she is still just as Indian as anyone else,”Mundhra explained.

Who’s still together from Indian Matchmaking on Netflix?

As you can tell from the interviews above, none of the Indian Matchmaking couples are still together. While it seemed like Sima didn’t find a perfect match for any of her clients (It happens! We still believe in her talent), Mundhra told the LA Times that the show is more than the outcome of the couples. “The means are more important than the end,” she said. “There’s something fascinating about watching people go through this process, and seeing what it revealed to people about themselves, about their own expectations, and about the way the tradition of arranged marriage is changing.”

Ankita Bansal, a businesswoman in India who runs her own e-commerce garment company, agrees and told the LA Times that the show opened her eyes to matchmaking and arranged marriages.“I understand the many preconceived notions associated with arranged marriages—and believe me, before going on Indian Matchmaking, I had them too,” she said. “At the end of the day, it all comes down to a connection. If it’s there, you can’t deny it and it won’t matter how you two were introduced.”