India Hicks Shares 5 Summer Decorating Ideas

It’s hard to not be obsessed with India Hicks. Her parents are Lady Pamela Mountbatten (making her the second cousin to the Prince of Whales) and famed interior designer David Nightingale Hicks. The world remembers her, of course, as a bridesmaid in Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding in 1981. What makes Hicks the ultimate cool girl, though, is that she has eschewed uptight royal life in the U.K., choosing to live with her family in the Bahamas in a 1950s beach house while pursuing various entrepreneurial ventures like creating an all-natural body and home fragrance line with Crabtree & Evelyn, running a hotel, and starting a jewelry line. Her latest project is a collaboration with HSN, India Hicks Island Living, a line of bedding, quilts, throws, and home décor accents, all representative of Hicks’ island style.

We chatted with Hicks about the collection, what makes her home special, and how to create the ultimate beach escape in your own home with just a few simple updates.

The Vivant: Tell us how your collaboration with HSN came about.

India Hicks: I was sitting with [HSN CEO] Mindy Grossman at a dinner and I was telling her about where I lived. I had been working with her with Crabtree & Evelyn and an evening collection for years, and she said let’s do more. It took a year of development to do this bedding collection.

It was quite intimidating getting a story into a collection, and it wasn’t an easy process. I really wanted it to be a representation of me, to have it create a bed that you could truly fall in love with. HSN’s client traditionally loves comforter sets but I was particularly keen on cotton quilts to run along the bed, something that your dog can jump onto, not precious. We sold out on both shows within the first four minutes.



Obviously your home life in the Bahamas was a big inspiration for this collection.

There are so many simple changes that happen all of the time on the beach, the hurricane period that changes the beach [that I find inspiring]. Then there are much more subtle things to island living that make it special—hibiscuses and sand dollars. I wanted things to be practical though. I have five kids, spend a lot of time traveling to different countries. Modern women have to have practical things.

I’m not a formally trained designer. There are a lot of beautiful homes out there designed by very smart designers, where you can’t move anything around and it can be very intimidating. My home is much more than a house. You don’t feel like you can’t sit on the bed and everything isn’t so precise.

Tell us what impact your father had on your interior style?

He was really an icon of the interior design in the 1960s and 1970s, which was intimidating. In my 20s I was a model, which really taught me about the world at the time. But then I moved to the island, started working on design books, developed this island aesthetic, and stopped worrying about trying to be somebody else.

What are some of your favorite things in your home?

Our home was really a blank canvas where we got to paint our family story. My mother has given me some really special things including a dagger desktop letter opener and Japanese fairytale illustrations. It’s really about the small details.

India Hicks’ Top Tips For Bringing Island Life Home:

1. It’s all about flowers. “We love to bring in fresh cut flowers into the house,” Hicks shares. “We put big gigantic palms into vases in the kitchen or the dining table, the color is very strong and it adds drama. Very inexpensive floral arrangements are easy to do.”

2. Change out your sheets to something that feels more spring.

3. Add some island life into you home by spritzing an island fragrance.

4. Nothings says island life like mosquito netting and wood stained floors.

5. Add pops of color throughout using throw pillows.