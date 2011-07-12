Incurable Gonorrhea: One More Reason to Practice Safe Sex

Just hearing the word gonorrhea should really be enough to skeeve anyone out. But if you seriously needed another reason to practice safe sex – besides the fear of STDs and pregnancy – then you should know that there is a new, mutated strain of gonorrhea out there.

It looks like no cases of this antibiotic resistant strain have been reported in the US…for now, but cases have already been reported in Norway and Japan. Being that gonorrhea is one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases (more than 700,00 contract it in the US every year), you can see why it’s imperative to take preventative measures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports:

“The measurements we’re finding in the laboratory do show concerning trends of declining susceptibility to cephalosporin antibiotics… What we’ve been noticing is really since 2009 and 2010, it’s taking higher concentrations of antibiotic to kill the bacteria. This could mean resistance to the last antibiotic we have for gonorrhea could be on the horizon.”

The antibiotic cephalosporin isn’t the first to become resistant to gonorrhea. Penicillin and tetracycline stopped working in the 1970s, fluoroquinolones stopped working more recently, and in 2007 the government stopped recommending all three of those drugs for gonorrhea treatment. Now, the last treatment seems to be following the same pattern as fluoroquinolones took when it became resistant a few years back, first in Japan then in the US.

Since gonorrhea is most prevalent in young people, ages 16 to 24, you’d be very wise to start thinking with your brains, not your private parts. It’s a pretty easy concept, so it really shouldn’t be that difficult to wrap it up!

Photo: istock