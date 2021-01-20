These 2021 Inauguration Looks Made America Stylish Again

Scroll To See More Images

All eyes were on the Capitol building this morning as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the newly-minted President and Vice President of the United States, respectively. While today was historic for a number of reasons, the sheer amount of incredible Inauguration fashion had us all floored. No, it’s not about what they wore, it’s about what they’ll be doing over the next four years. But still—there’s no denying that everyone in attendance looked amazing.

It has been so, so long since we’ve had good outfits to talk about. With nearly every 2020 red carpet squashed by pandemic safety precautions, last year was less than ideal when it came to sartorial fodder. Pandemic fashion has become synonymous with sweatpants and hoodies, so you can’t imagine the collective delight our team felt when there was not one, but several impeccable looks to gush over at the inauguration ceremony.

It might not be the most important aspect of today’s events, but fashion is indeed political. The brands that our leaders support on days like today make an important statement about who and what they believe in. In fact, the designers represented were just as diverse as our new White House team. Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris, for instance, both wore pieces by Black designers, with Mrs. Obama in Sergio Hudson and Vice President Harris in Sergio Hudson and Christopher John Rogers. Dr. Jill Biden wore custom Markarian, showcasing her dedication to highlighting younger brands during her time as First Lady, instead of sticking to just the big names.

Each of these decisions represents a larger decision to lead with inclusion—and great style—over the next four years. Keep reading for a breakdown of all of our favorite looks from today’s patriotic festivities.

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris wowed in Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, both talented Black designers. Harris’ purple dress and coat were complemented by black leather gloves, a black disposable face mask, Manolo Blank heels and a David Yurman American flag pin on her lapel.

Dr. Jill Biden

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden stunned in a custom blue look by NYC-based label Markarian, which featured a sparkling coat and dress with sheer neckline, embellished collar and tonal blue detailing. Oh, and a set of blue satin gloves with matching mask, of course.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama always serves, and today was no exception. She wore a raspberry Sergio Hudson top and pants with matching coat, cinched in at the waist with a large gold belt buckle. She finished the look with black leather gloves, a black face mask and Stuart Weitzman Vernell 75 boots.

Amanda Gorman

Can we take a moment for the ultra-chic youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman? Gorman delivered her poem in head-to-toe Prada including a vibrant yellow coat, white blouse and black skirt, plus a red satin Prada headband and bedazzled red face mask. Oh, and Oprah gifted her the jewelry. Casual.

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton also showed her support for Kamala by wearing the same shade of purple. Underneath her maroon coat, she wore a Ralph Lauren purple pantsuit and matching ruffled scarf.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga wowed in a Shiaparella Haute Couture gown as she performed. The massive red skirt was gorgeous, but the golden bird brooch stole the show, serving major Hunger Games mockingly vibes.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was a vision in white during her performance, clad head to toe in Chanel and tons of bling. Her white sequined pants, sheer white poet shirt and matching white coat were likely an homage to suffragette white.

Ella Emhoff

Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ step-daughter, made a mini-statement in a gorgeous Miu Miu coat which featured shoulder pads and a scattering of embellished orange crystals.

Natalie Biden

Biden’s granddaughters were also praised for their chic ensembles, and the fan favorite was Natalie, spotted in a pink Lafayette 148 New York coat and matching pink accessories.