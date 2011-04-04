In Today’s: I Can’t Believe This is On Sale!

Have you been in the market for a designer mesh bodysuit with centripetal crystal detail around your nipples, complete with thong? Have you been hoping to hypnotize onlookers with your owl eyed, blingy boobs? Mesmerize them with the hint of your belly button under sheer, black fabric?

Sonia Rykiel apparently abandoned her charming brand of girly French fare for the insouciant lady this one time, in favor of something more… skanky? I have to give props to the Outnet’s copy writer who came up with this description,”dramatic bodysuit under low-rise leather pants and a bright-white blazer for directional downtown cool.” Ah, directional, awesome word for weird.

I hope having a bit of fun with this unfortunate piece, which comes in at $237, from $790, by the by, doesn’t hurt my chances of getting picked for The Outnet’s Second Anniversary $2 sale happening April 15. Enter at The Outnet for a shot at the best sale ever and Alex Wang for two bones.