In The Case of Kelly Clarkson, It’s Not Just Fat-Shaming—It’s Bullying

Honestly, members of the media need to get a life. Or at least a new beat, if all they have to yak about is Kelly Clarkson‘s physique. We probably speak for most women when we say the following three words: Leave her alone. The singer’s weight has recently become a free-for-all topic of conversation among talking heads, and the remarks made have been so nasty, there’s no other way to look at it but as straight-up bullying.

The most recent comment came from the ever-charming FOX News anchor Chris Wallace who appeared on The Mike Gallagher Show on Friday and quipped that the pop star “could stay off the deep dish pizza for a little while,” graciously adding his version of the requisite pretty-face postscript “but she’s got a great voice!” The comment wasn’t unsolicited—it was part of a conversation Wallace was having with Gallagher, who proclaimed “Kelly Clarkson? Holy cow, did she blow up!”

Why two middle-aged conservative commentators had nothing else to talk about than a pop radio star’s body is anyone’s guess (and creepy, TBH) and both Wallace and Gallagher offered up lukewarm apologies (or were forced to, presumably.)

Wallace told People in a statement: “I sincerely apologize to Kelly Clarkson for my offensive comment. I admire her remarkable talent and that should have been the focus of any discussion about her.”

Gallagher wrote on his site: “Tubby Mike is the last person in the world who should bring up anyone’s weight. I couldn’t possibly feel any worse than I do for making an observation that led to the conclusion that I ‘fat-shamed’ this talented and classy entertainer. It was a really stupid thing for me to do.”

Sadly, it’s not just old men fat-shaming Clarkson. Back in February, pot-stirring British host Katie Hopkins tweeted a “joke” that Kelly had eaten her backup singers, and refused to let it drop after fans pointed out that Clarkson had recently given birth.

“Look chubsters, Kelly Clarkson had a baby a year ago. That is no longer baby weight. That is carrot cake weight. Get over yourselves,” Hopkins tweeted in March.

For her part, Clarkson—who’s a singer let’s remember, not a sex object—has responded to the comments with grace, telling Heat magazine “I’m awesome! It doesn’t bother me. It’s a free world. Say what you will. I’ve just never cared what people think. It’s more if I’m happy and I’m confident and feeling good, that’s always been my thing. And more so now, since having a family—I don’t seek out any other acceptance.”

Kelly also addressed criticism over her weight during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday saying she’s used to the scrutiny.

“I love how people think that’s new. Like, welcome to the past 13 years! [On American Idol], I wasn’t big, but people would call me big. People are like, ‘I’m so sorry that lady in London was so mean to you.’ And I’m like, ‘Are you serious?’ Like, get in line!” she said.

Truthfully, making cracks about a celebrity’s weight is cheap. Sure, Kelly’s in the public eye, but she’s not a fitness trainer, she’s a singer who also happens to be 32-year-old busy woman in a world where the average dress size is a 14.

So Clarkson’s not a miserable slave to diet and exercise like most women in Hollywood, who cares? Look at Jessica Simpson—we horrifically fat-shamed her too for not being a size zero, and she slimmed down when she felt like it.

If you really have the urge to bitch about Kelly Clarkson, do it in a way that’s constructive—wish she’d work with new producers, for example, or hope she’ll take some bigger risks musically—and leave her body alone.