In Talks With BCBG’s Lubov Azria

We’re big fans of the ultra-dynamic, multi-talented, multi-tasking and ever-learning Lubov Azria overhere. There’s something that is so inspiring about people who can have their hand in just about every attribute of their craft whether it’s fashion, music, art or business.
That’s why when we learned more and more about Lubov Azria — one half of the design powerhouse behind BCBGMAZRIA and Herv Leger (among many others) — our blood really got pumping. Not only can this beauty develop some of the most successful designs for women no matter their age, size or preference, she does it with class.
This past fashion week, our socks were more than sufficiently blown off when comparing the effortless fluidity of shape at the BCBGMAXAZRIA show and structured gladiator-influenced body-con dresses paired with utilitarian harnesses at Herv Leger.
We were quite curious as to what made this lady tick. We were able to catch up with her after the show madness died down a bit to learn more about her approach to design and even a guilty pleasure or two. Click through the slideshow to get exclusive sneak peeks from the show and learn more about it from the maverick herself.
Where do you find inspiration? How did you translate this into the collection?
I find inspiration everywhere. I think every designer has to be curious by nature. Inspiration is what fuels our work. We have to let life stimulate us, and encourage our curiosity to lead us to new discoveries. Inspiration can come from people on the street, a period in time, an art piece or simply a memory. These inspirations evoke a feeling, which translates into color, then evolves into silhouettes and ultimately sets a mood of a collection.
What is the thought process when first developing a collection? Do you have a strict process or does it vary?
I start with color but ultimately the overall process is the same for both shows yet the two collections are completely different BCBGMAXAZRIA provides sophisticated and wearable pieces that address all aspects of a womans lifestyle and lets her feel confident and beautiful in every moment of her day. It is luxurious, tasteful and chic.
HERVE LEGER is about glamour and sensuality we maintain the couturier heritage while evolving through our distinctive Azria spirit. It is exclusive, intimate and unforgettable while paying tribute to modern femininity.
When walking down the street, what type of woman/girl catches your eye? Why?
Anyone who has personal style and exudes total confidence.
Do you have any pre-show traditions?
Before the show, I meet with the entire team; from designers, patternmakers, sewers, Marketing, PR etc. We sit around and do a mental run through of the show. The purpose of this meeting is to prepare everyone for the show. Ive learned that my confidence comes from my team, if they feel good, I feel good
Do you have any post-show traditions?
Post show, as soon as Max and I come out of the runway, it's group picture time! When I say group, its the entire backstage crew from models, design, marketing, PR, the production team, everyone who put their work into the show.
After everything wraps, we rush to the showroom and watch the show. For most of us, its the first glance of the final collection. Its become tradition, that this is where all the stories come out. From almost catastrophic shoe changes to models having to go to the restroom during line up, this is where we myself and the team - celebrate, laugh and exhale.
Photo courtesy of Billy Farrell Agency.
Best way to get through pre-show madness?
I like to fuel up with raw food and of course caffeine!
Photo courtesy of Billy Farrell Agency.
Are there any parts of the execution of a collection where you find challenges?
Time. Also, letting go. The hardest thing for a designer is to stop. I guess, this is where time could be a friend or foe.
Photo courtesy of Billy Farrell Agency.
You share amazing shots of your personal style on Facebook, how did this begin?
I asked many of my friends who have great style to do it and they were too shy so I did it.
Photo courtesy of Billy Farrell Agency.
What is your own approach to personal style? What do you think of personal style bloggers?
I would say my personal style is something of a connoisseur with a visionary twist.
The new media landscape has made fashion more accessible and continues to feed societys fascination with fame. Social media constantly stimulates the senses so its more important than ever to stand out and have your own distinct style.
Photo courtesy of Billy Farrell Agency.
Guilty pleasure?
Is it wrong to ask for Tabasco sauce at a 5 star restaurant? I sure dont think so.
Photo courtesy of Billy Farrell Agency.
What's next for you and BCBG? Any more social media endeavors?
We just launched a model contest that is fueled by our social media platforms - we're looking for the BCBG girl! It is so exciting to use social media to find a fresh face.