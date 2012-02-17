In Talks With BCBG’s Lubov Azria

We’re big fans of the ultra-dynamic, multi-talented, multi-tasking and ever-learning Lubov Azria overhere. There’s something that is so inspiring about people who can have their hand in just about every attribute of their craft whether it’s fashion, music, art or business.

That’s why when we learned more and more about Lubov Azria — one half of the design powerhouse behind BCBGMAZRIA and Herv Leger (among many others) — our blood really got pumping. Not only can this beauty develop some of the most successful designs for women no matter their age, size or preference, she does it with class.

This past fashion week, our socks were more than sufficiently blown off when comparing the effortless fluidity of shape at the BCBGMAXAZRIA show and structured gladiator-influenced body-con dresses paired with utilitarian harnesses at Herv Leger.

We were quite curious as to what made this lady tick. We were able to catch up with her after the show madness died down a bit to learn more about her approach to design and even a guilty pleasure or two. Click through the slideshow to get exclusive sneak peeks from the show and learn more about it from the maverick herself.