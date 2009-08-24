In LOVE With Taylor Swift

After much speculation over the details surrounding LOVE magazine‘s second issue, it finally hit newsstands today and we are dying, absolutely obsessing over the article on Taylor Swift. First of all, the photographs, shot by Angelo Pennetta, don’t even look like her. Gone is the sweet-faced, curly-haired teen idol, and in her place: a badass, rock and roll saucepot donning pointy black ankle boots and blood red lipstick, her hair tied back in a nonchalant knot.

The images aren’t what we’d expect from the Taylor we know and love, but we admire a girl who can mix it up a bit. And from reading the article, our sweet and innocent country girl hasn’t gone anywhere. Just to prove it, a little excerpt from LOVE‘s F/W 09 Issue #2:

“My toenails are painted black right now,” she grins. ‘And sometimes I paint them all different colours. I’m making so many major decisions about big things right now – my tour, my second album, which songs to put on the deluxe re-release – that I don’t seem to be able to make little decisions any more. Like, what colour to paint my toenails.”

Well, Taylor, all we can say is that be glad your style troubles involve choice of toenail color and not sequined, skin-tight, crotch hugging legging pants. We trust you to not go down that road.