In Kentucky Derby Fashion – From eBay to the Racetrack

Photo: L.Burchfield, Flickr

Southern belles, dapper dandies, and racing fans not to mention the rest of us who just like to bask in the bourbon-soaked fun are gearing up for this Saturdays Kentucky Derby.

150,000 bystanders will pack the Churchill Downs to witness the explosive one-and-a-quarter mile race (it lasts just over two minutes) and to take part in the over-the-top pageantry.

Culinary delights like decadent Derby Pie (some say richer than pecan pie, if thats possible), and the official Derby drink, the mint julep a mix of sugar, water, mint and preferably Kentucky bourbon, sipped ice cold from a silver cup are a critical part of keeping up the 136-year-old tradition.

But let’s not forget racetrack fashion. Women flock to boutiques in search of a suitably bright Derby hat (the bigger the better), while men don linen and seersucker suits. Florists overstock roses the official flower of The Derby which are sold by the dozen to residents throwing parties in honor of the race that has yet another nickname: The Run for the Roses.

Chris Frey, a regular writer for eBay’s The Inside Source plans to watch the race from home, wagering on horses with esoteric names like Sidneys Candy, Ron the Greek, Eightyfiveinafifty, Uh Oh Bingo and one of this years race favorites, Super Saver. But that doesnt mean she isnt planning to look the part.

Check out a few of her Derby-friendly eBay finds:



Clockwise from top left:

Mint Julep Cup, $19.95; Vintage Kentucky Derby Pin, $60; See by Chloe Dress, starting bid $139; Woodford Reserve Bourbon, $125; Gold Horse Head Cufflinks, $2595; Kenneth Cole Mens Spectators, $76; Black Straw Derby Hat, $21.95

Meredith Barnett is the Editorial Director for The Inside Source, a digital style magazine presented by eBay.

Related: Annabel Tollman for eBay: What’s Your Vintage Era?