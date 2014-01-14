Found: A Perfect Silk Two-Piece Outfit From New York Label In God We Trust

What: This striking silk two-piece outfit from New York label In God We Trust.

Why: There’s nothing quite as cool as a matching two-piece set, and we’re loving this version that’s comprised of a pair of cropped trousers and a silky blouse. Of course, each piece is stylish enough to wear on its own, and the pink and green print makes it stand out in a sea of it’s-winter black.

How: We’s rock the the two pieces together this fall with a pair of cute pointed ankle booties (or sky-high pumps for evening.) If you’d rather split up the set, try the top (check out those adorable pink cuffs!) with a pair of high-waist dark jeans, or the trousers with a white tee and a leather moto jacket.

Snake Print Soft Pants, $155; and Snake Print Harley Top, $140; at In God We Trust