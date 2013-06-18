The Pearl of the Caribbean: Jewelry Designer Robert Lee Morris’ Haiti Travel Diary

Jewelry designer Robert Lee Morris has been a jewelry design pioneer since he launched his business in 1971. His latest mission—helping jewelry designers and artisans around the world create sustainable businesses.

Morris recently traveled with good friend and longtime collaborator Donna Karan to Haiti to help lead jewelry workshops. Karan, of course, has been instrumental in helping the earthquake devastated nation, and has focused the efforts of her Urban Zen foundation on the country since 2010.

Morris has similarly held a special place in his heart for Haiti. He traveled to the country as a gift to himself following his first Vogue cover in 1976. “It was this huge bubble of color, it had so much personality, and was so romantic,” he remembers.

The country has retained its allure. “House after house there are these little shops in carnival bright colors,” Morris says. “Basquiat [who was of Haitian descent] brought this into our culture through Haitian color and when you walk around Haiti you feel like you are in a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting.”

The workshops that Morris held during his trip proved particularly inspiring. “I took a suitcase full of pieces—silver, brass, Nichol, oxidized browns and greens. And the best metal workers in the region were there and I laid all of my jewelry out on tables…I gave them a taste of the possibilities.”

“It is very exciting to me,” Morris shared. “I would love to travel to different third world countries and do this….to take them out of the Stone Age and show people how to make an income from their products.”

Luckily for us, Morris shared some of his snapshots from the once in a lifetime trip. Scroll through the gallery above to experience Haiti through his eyes.

1 of 5 Jewelry designer Robert Lee Morris traveled to Port-au-Prince, Haiti with longtime friend and collaborator Donna Karan to teach jewelry workshops to local artisans looking to expand and monetize their craft. Showing the possibilities. Morris laid out his work to an awestruck group of local women. "I would love to travel to different third world countries and do this….to take them out of the Stone Age and show people how to make an income from their products," Morris shared of the exciting experience. Of course, there was some downtime just to experience Haiti's rich culture. Here, Morris pictured with Karan. Getting to visit some of the local metal workshops was a highlight of the trip according to Morris.








