StyleCaster
Share

Impulsive Shopper: 10 Stylish Mint Green Pieces For Under $50

What's hot
StyleCaster

Impulsive Shopper: 10 Stylish Mint Green Pieces For Under $50

Meghan Blalock
by

The weekend is about to officially start, and that means it’s time to start impulse shopping for cute stuff you absolutely “need” for the days ahead.

According to handbag queen Rebecca Minkoff, the one must-have item for spring is anything that’s mint-colored, so we perused our favorite online shopping spots and found 10 items that won’t break the bank but will significantly uplift your spring wardrobe.

Mint has been a thing in the fashion world for some time (you may recall Lady Gaga making the prophetic announcement in her bizarrely brilliant “Marry The Night” video in 2011 that “mint is going to be very big in fashion next spring”), and the pastel shade been spotted on a number of spring runways, including ChanelVera Wang and Rodarte.

See below for 10 mint green pieces to buy that are both stylish and affordable.

_7809035

Sprout Color Dial Watch, $45; at Nordstrom

27682079 08 Impulsive Shopper: 10 Stylish Mint Green Pieces For Under $50

Soft Skinny Jeans, $23; at Forever 21

86242_BL7899

Linen Scarf, $49.50; at J.Crew

23K12DMNT_large

Knitted Crop Sweater, $45; at Topshop

SWINGER_MINT-GREEN crop

Mint Sandal, $49.95; at Steve Madden

mint shades crop

Phase Out Shades, $18; at Nasty Gal

kate sapde crop

Kate Spade Locked In Stud Earrings, $38; at Piperlime

6430 e 01 2 Impulsive Shopper: 10 Stylish Mint Green Pieces For Under $50

Mint Gem Braid Collar, $42; at Bauble Bar

Screen Shot 2013-05-17 at 5.20.20 PMElena Cocktail Ring, $24; Dillard’s

YH3366-MNTZOOM1

Glamorous Cold Chip Top, $24; at Karmaloop

MORE: Why Mint Green Is Spring’s Sweetest Shade

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share