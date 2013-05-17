Impulsive Shopper: 10 Stylish Mint Green Pieces For Under $50

The weekend is about to officially start, and that means it’s time to start impulse shopping for cute stuff you absolutely “need” for the days ahead.

According to handbag queen Rebecca Minkoff, the one must-have item for spring is anything that’s mint-colored, so we perused our favorite online shopping spots and found 10 items that won’t break the bank but will significantly uplift your spring wardrobe.

Mint has been a thing in the fashion world for some time (you may recall Lady Gaga making the prophetic announcement in her bizarrely brilliant “Marry The Night” video in 2011 that “mint is going to be very big in fashion next spring”), and the pastel shade been spotted on a number of spring runways, including Chanel, Vera Wang and Rodarte.

See below for 10 mint green pieces to buy that are both stylish and affordable.

Sprout Color Dial Watch, $45; at Nordstrom

Soft Skinny Jeans, $23; at Forever 21

Linen Scarf, $49.50; at J.Crew

Knitted Crop Sweater, $45; at Topshop

Mint Sandal, $49.95; at Steve Madden

Phase Out Shades, $18; at Nasty Gal

Kate Spade Locked In Stud Earrings, $38; at Piperlime

Mint Gem Braid Collar, $42; at Bauble Bar

Elena Cocktail Ring, $24; Dillard’s

Glamorous Cold Chip Top, $24; at Karmaloop

