Shoppers Say This $14 Cleaner Removes Build-Up So Well, Their Coffee Machines Are Working Better Than Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

For how often we use our coffee machines, it’s important they stay clean and in tip-top condition. Otherwise, you face accumulating build-up inside that can not only cause lower quality brews, but hinder the inner workings of your machine overtime. While many households may utilize vinegar and water to tackle the dreaded grime, opting for a stronger coffee descaler will easily yield better results.

What exactly is a descaler, you might ask? The potent yet non-toxic liquid can be poured through your machine to remove limescale, a chalky, white build-up that can rough up the way your machine routinely operates. It’s a relatively affordable solution, since it won’t cost you more than $20 bucks to keep on hand. According to over 44,000 five-star ratings, the Impresa Products Descaler is one of the best options out there—you get two bottles for just $14.

Impresa Coffee Machine Descaler

Per the brand, this specific descaler can be used on a variety of machines, including Keurig, Nespresso, Delonghi, Hamilton Beach, Braun, Bunn, Cuisinart, Tassimo, Krups, Saeco and more. Whether you’re cleaning a k-cup machine, professional espresso machine, kettle or automatic coffee machine, the descaler will get the job done while boosting your machines overall life span.

Once you begin utilizing the descaler, you will likely notice an improved taste from your coffee. Not to mention, any flashing lights on your machine signaling it’s time for a clean will no longer appear. All it takes is half a bottle and 30 minutes of your time to completely clean out any residue and hard water deposits inside.

Just take this one reviewer’s word for how the descaler works to restore products to as good as new: “Simply stated this works great. I had a very scaled up kettle and was going to throw it out because it was so bad,” they wrote. “I used this product and cleaned it to [like] new condition. I still have the kettle and could not be more pleased.”

A second shopper echoed this by writing, “I thought my coffee maker was done for after it sat in storage for 7 years. I used this 1 time following the instructions on the back and it works perfectly.”

The Impresa Coffee Machine Descaler

is available on Amazon for $14.