Impeccable Street Style From London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week has slowly and steadily become a hotbed of bold, new talent and innovative runway looks. The week hosts an impressive mix of established labels (Burberry Prorsum, Vivienne Westwood), celebrity red carpet favorites (Tom Ford, Peter Pilotto, Christopher Kane), and innovative upstarts (J.W. Anderson, Mary Katrantzou), and the the street style around London has the same kinetic eclecticism.

This season, show-goers largely opted for clean staples—tailored jackets, basic sweaters, full skirts—all made extra-chic thanks to some killer accessories like designer bags, fur scarves, and cool shades.

Click through to see some seriously impeccable street style straight from London Fashion Week!