11 Colorful Soups That Boost Your Immune System & Your Mood

Imagine: you’re working from home. You stumble into the kitchen, half-asleep, zombie-like, ready to throw in the towel and heat up ANOTHER Amy’s Organic microwave dinner. You crack open the freezer door when out of the corner of your eye, a shockingly bright color catches your attention. It’s on your partner’s phone. They’re perusing recipes for immunity-boosting soups, which appear so lush and vivid, you assume they can’t actually be edible.

“What are those?” you ask, somewhat in disbelief over the seductive power of soup photos. “Oh, they’re recipes for soups that bolster your immune system and make for enviable Instagram photos,” your partner says. Intrigued, you scroll over the ingredients and read the instructions until you get struck by a crazy idea. You might actually be able to prepare one of these satiating superfoods, you think. It could even be fun, and after you do it, you get to hunker down and enjoy the fruits of your labor (plus bragging rights on social media.)

“Let’s make one,” you suggest gingerly. “OK,” your partner agrees. Together, you chop up vegetables and program your slow-cooker while singing “Imagine” ironically, not in the rich celebrity sense. It’s blissful. In fact, the hardest part was deciding what soup to commit to out of the below recipes, which come in every color of the rainbow and pack a staggering nutritional punch.

There’s good news, though. You can try another one tomorrow.

What do you get when you combine anti-inflammatory ginger and turmeric with vitamin-loaded sweet potatoes and almonds? A seriously nutrient-dense meal that also looks stunning.

Rich in lycopene, tomatoes create the base for delicious broth featuring delicious harissa and protein-packed chickpeas. Score key minerals like iron, selenium and phosphorous from the addition of coconut milk.

This ain’t no smoothie bowl, folks. Reach for purple sweet potatoes to create your soup’s gorgeous lilac hue, then top with crunchy golden turmeric croutons for maximum antioxidant benefits.

This yummy vegan soup highlights parsnips, an unsung hero of the vegetable world which are not usually as popular as other veggies and thus, likely to be in stock at your supermarket. You’ll appreciate the punch of vitamin K, folate and fiber as much as the creamy curry flavor.

A healthy remix of your classic noodle soup, this recipe calls for slow cooker-tenderized veggie noodles that warm your soul minus the carbs and calories.

Satisfying Italian meatballs dance with nutrient-dense quinoa spiral noodles, carrots and baby spinach in this gluten-free medley.

Prepare this recipe for the cheery yellow color, then feast on the goodness of lentils. Brimming with micronutrient polyphenols, lentils are an ideal plant-based protein thought to lower blood pressure and improve digestion.

Try not snapping a photo of this sweet potato and ginger confection–but know it’s more than just a show pony. Sweet potatoes are laced with vitamin B6, which helps counter chemicals in our bodies linked to degenerative diseases.

Miso lovers will melt for this simmering concoction of seaweed, cabbage, and mushrooms galore. Seaweed boasts iodine and tyrosine to boost thyroid function, and it’s rumored to keep you feeling fuller for longer.

Say it with me: this isn’t a bowl of yogurt. No, you’re looking at the pastel perfection known as spirulina cream of cauliflower soup. Anyone who desires to bolster their cell function (with superfood spirulina, plus grapeseed oil and fennel) and devour a delectable homemade soup should start here.

Broccoli and kale meet garlic and cilantro in this light, energizing green soup. Plan on licking down the bowl, it’s that good.