10 Immunity-Boosting Smoothies That Taste Like Not Getting Sick

Feeling under the weather? Perfectly healthy but anxious about getting sick? Swap your usual drink of choice for one of these immunity-boosting smoothies and rest easy knowing your health is taken care of. OK, so I can’t promise you total immunity from everything, but I can promise that these recipes are loaded with good-for-you ingredients that certainly won’t hurt. Plus, everybody loves a good smoothie, and these in particular are all tasty AF.

When whipping up an immunity-boosting snack, what types of foods should be on your grocery list? Some, like oysters and garlic, don’t make for the most delicious smoothies, but others like turmeric, ginger, spinach, kale, oranges and beets are all great choices that just so happen to work perfectly for your next blender sesh. What luck! TBH, drinking a smoothie always makes me feel like I’m the ~queen of health~, so any extra reassurance is just icing on the cake.

A strong immune system can make all the difference if you’re at risk of getting sick, so you might as well tailor your diet to include immunity-boosting ingredients wherever you can. Smoothies are an anytime treat that can be enjoyed as a refreshing snack or a meal replacement, depending on serving size—or both, if you want to try out more than one recipe! Below you’ll find ten of the top immunity-boosting smoothie recipes worth whipping up. Enjoy and stay healthy!

1. Pineapple Spinach Smoothie

If you’re a green smoothie lover, make sure you’re including a hefty helping of immunity-boosting spinach in your recipe. This Pineapple Spinach Smoothie is a perfect pick.

2. Beet & Apple Smoothie

With ginger and beets, this one’s a winner. The Beet and Apple Smoothie is as good for you as it is beautiful to look at.

3. Citrus Immunity Boosting Smoothie

This nutrient-rich Citrus Immunity Boosting Smoothie helps maintain gut health so you can look and feel your best.

4. Powerhouse Smoothie

Chlorella, cinnamon, spinach, oh my! The Ultimate Powerhouse Smoothie is loaded with tasty superfoods.

5. Vitamin C Smoothie

Good-for-you protein, fiber, and heart-healthy fats help this Pink Protein Smoothie keep your body balanced.

6. Coldbuster Smoothie

Starting to feel sick? This Coldbuster Smoothie has orange juice, pineapple, peaches and strawberries to get you back in tip-top shape.

7. Blackberry Banana Chia Smoothie

Lean in to this antioxidant-rich Blackberry Banana Chia Smoothie, made with every berry you can think of. Cherries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries…the list goes on.

8. Wellness Green Elixir Shot

Don’t have time to drink a full smoothie? You need to whip up a Wellness Green Elixir Shot, with immunity-boosters like spinach, ginger, and turmeric.

9. Orange Probiotic Smoothie

Just like you drank OJ when you were sick growing up, this Orange Probiotic Immunity-Boosting Smoothie keeps you feeling good thanks to loads of vitamin C and vitamin A.

10. Pink & Orange Immunity Smoothie

Beets and oranges give this Pink and Orange Immunity Smoothie its gorgeous color—and its serious health benefits.